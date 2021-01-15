Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pressure relief mattress market is poised to grow by $264.67 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of pressure ulcer cases and rising demand of pressure relief mattress.
The pressure relief mattress market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the rise in geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure relief mattress market growth during the next few years.
The pressure relief mattress market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure relief mattress market vendors that include APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare Llc, Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd, Stryker Corp., and Talley Group Ltd.. Also, the pressure relief mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxsbe9
