The pressure relief mattress market is poised to grow by $264.67 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of pressure ulcer cases and rising demand of pressure relief mattress.



The pressure relief mattress market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies the rise in geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure relief mattress market growth during the next few years.



The pressure relief mattress market covers the following areas:

Pressure relief mattress market sizing

Pressure relief mattress market forecast

Pressure relief mattress market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure relief mattress market vendors that include APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare Llc, Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd, Stryker Corp., and Talley Group Ltd.. Also, the pressure relief mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Solid-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fluid-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Air-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APEX Medical Corp.

Arjo AB

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

Fazzini Srl

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd

Stryker Corp.

Talley Group Ltd.



