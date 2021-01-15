Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pressure relief mattress market is poised to grow by $264.67 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of pressure ulcer cases and rising demand of pressure relief mattress.

The pressure relief mattress market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the rise in geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure relief mattress market growth during the next few years.

The pressure relief mattress market covers the following areas:

  • Pressure relief mattress market sizing
  • Pressure relief mattress market forecast
  • Pressure relief mattress market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure relief mattress market vendors that include APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare Llc, Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd, Stryker Corp., and Talley Group Ltd.. Also, the pressure relief mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Solid-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Fluid-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Air-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • APEX Medical Corp.
  • Arjo AB
  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.
  • Fazzini Srl
  • Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
  • Invacare Corp.
  • Joerns Healthcare LLC
  • Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Talley Group Ltd.


