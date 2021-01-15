Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NPWT Devices and Accessories (Wound Care Management) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the NPWT Devices and Accessories market for the year 2020 and beyond. While alternative clinical uses for NPWT are currently being explored, the technique is most notably indicated for patients suffering from acute or chronic wounds. Wounds that do not heal in a predictable amount of time, or that are non-healing, are considered to be chronic, while acute wounds are those that heal at more predictable rates.
Although stand-alone NPWT devices and their accessories make up the largest segment of the market, disposable NPWT devices have significantly risen in popularity since their introduction to the market and are experiencing high growth rates globally.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are -
Currently marketed NPWT Devices and Accessories and evolving competitive landscape -
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Companies Mentioned
This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -
The model will enable you to -
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx274
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: