The virtual schools market in North America is poised to grow by $181.56 TH during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the need for cost-effective teaching models and the need for effective content development technology. This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual schools market in North America growth during the next few years.



The virtual schools market in North America market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



This report on the virtual schools market in North America covers the following areas:

Virtual schools market in North America sizing

Virtual schools market in North America forecast

Virtual schools market in North America industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual schools market in North America vendors that include Abbotsford Virtual School, Acklam Grange School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, Connections Education LLC, Florida Virtual School, K12 Inc., Lincoln Learning Solutions, Mosaica Education Inc., and Pansophic Learning. Also, the virtual schools market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Ownership by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Ownership by volume

Private - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)

NPI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)

Market opportunity by Ownership by volume

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)

Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbotsford Virtual School

Acklam Grange School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Charter Schools USA

Connections Education LLC

Florida Virtual School

K12 Inc.

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Mosaica Education Inc.

Pansophic Learning

