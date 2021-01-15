Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Schools Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The virtual schools market in North America is poised to grow by $181.56 TH during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the need for cost-effective teaching models and the need for effective content development technology. This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual schools market in North America growth during the next few years.

The virtual schools market in North America market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

This report on the virtual schools market in North America covers the following areas:

  • Virtual schools market in North America sizing
  • Virtual schools market in North America forecast
  • Virtual schools market in North America industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual schools market in North America vendors that include Abbotsford Virtual School, Acklam Grange School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, Connections Education LLC, Florida Virtual School, K12 Inc., Lincoln Learning Solutions, Mosaica Education Inc., and Pansophic Learning. Also, the virtual schools market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Ownership by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Ownership by volume
  • Private - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
  • NPI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
  • Market opportunity by Ownership by volume

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbotsford Virtual School
  • Acklam Grange School
  • Basehor-Linwood Virtual School
  • Charter Schools USA
  • Connections Education LLC
  • Florida Virtual School
  • K12 Inc.
  • Lincoln Learning Solutions
  • Mosaica Education Inc.
  • Pansophic Learning

