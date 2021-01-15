Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Headphones Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The headphones market is poised to grow by $77.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on headphones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices and increased use of headphones in gaming and AR-VR applications.

The headphones market analysis includes the technology segment, product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of sports and fitness headphones as one of the prime reasons driving the headphones market growth during the next few years.

The report on headphones market covers the following areas:

  • Headphones market sizing
  • Headphones market forecast
  • Headphones market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading headphones market vendors that include Apple Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Bose Corp., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Monster Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Corp.. Also, the headphones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Non-smart headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Smart headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Wired headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • In-ear headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Over-ear headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • On-ear headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Apple Inc.
  • Audio-Technica US Inc.
  • Bose Corp.
  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.
  • Monster Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
  • Skullcandy Inc.
  • Sony Corp.

