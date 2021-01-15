Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Headphones Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The headphones market is poised to grow by $77.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on headphones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices and increased use of headphones in gaming and AR-VR applications.
The headphones market analysis includes the technology segment, product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the increasing adoption of sports and fitness headphones as one of the prime reasons driving the headphones market growth during the next few years.
The report on headphones market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading headphones market vendors that include Apple Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Bose Corp., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Monster Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Corp.. Also, the headphones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
