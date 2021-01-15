Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Headphones Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The headphones market is poised to grow by $77.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on headphones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices and increased use of headphones in gaming and AR-VR applications.



The headphones market analysis includes the technology segment, product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies the increasing adoption of sports and fitness headphones as one of the prime reasons driving the headphones market growth during the next few years.



The report on headphones market covers the following areas:

Headphones market sizing

Headphones market forecast

Headphones market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading headphones market vendors that include Apple Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Bose Corp., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Monster Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Corp.. Also, the headphones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-smart headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wired headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-ear headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Over-ear headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-ear headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apple Inc.

Audio-Technica US Inc.

Bose Corp.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Monster Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Corp.

