This report is based on research carried out in Yangon since 2014, as well as the longer-term market understanding of staff. In addition to conducting interviews with developers, contractors, brokers, government and local authority officials, as well as other relevant businesses and organizations, the publisher conducted numerous site visits to the projects mentioned in this report.
The report is aimed at a wide range of readers, including developers, investors, funds and consultants, as well as construction companies, architects and building materials suppliers seeking to do business in the sector.
The review is updated semi-annually
Researched by the publisher's team through hundreds of site visits and interviews, the report contains 60 pages of information and is an essential resource for developers, contractors, consultants, lenders, materials suppliers and other companies.
Fully updated as of October 2020, it contains three main sections:
Market Highlights
Industry experts do not expect market recovery for at least two years, with all sectors severely impacted. Retail and hospitality have proven to be the most vulnerable to the crisis, with office and residential initially more resilient to the market shock
Approved Foreign Direct Investment is a positive indicator emerging from this challenging time, with approved investment in real estate significantly up over the last 12 months. The challenge will now be actualizing these investments.
The residential supply pipeline has been pushed out with numerous delays resulting from the outbreak. Prices have already fallen significantly and the publisher expects this trend to continue in the second half.
Office rental prices fell in H1 2020 to their lowest levels in five years. This decline has likely been accelerated due to the COVID-19 impact, as previous forecasts suggested prices would remain consistent in 2020 from 2019.
Previously the success story of Myanmar's real estate sector, the retail sector remains in wait-and-see mode regarding the ongoing social distancing restrictions that are currently hobbling the segment. The publisher expects the segment to bounce back quickly once the crisis passes, buoyed by the strong fundamentals of Myanmar's growing middle class.
The hospitality sector was already in a difficult period when COVID-19 hit. Though tourist arrivals and expenditure in 2019 had given the industry hope of success in 2020, the virus has eliminated this opportunity. Uncertainty will allow for opportunities for those providers who can adapt quickly to the new and changing landscape to capture the new form of traveler that will emerge out of the pandemic.
Key Topics Covered
Section A: COVID-19 Real Estate Sector Overview
Section B: Residential Market Analysis
Section C: Office Market Analysis
Section D: Retail Market Analysis
Section E: Hospitality Market Analysis
