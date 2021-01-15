Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "H1 2020 Yangon Real Estate Review - COVID-19 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on research carried out in Yangon since 2014, as well as the longer-term market understanding of staff. In addition to conducting interviews with developers, contractors, brokers, government and local authority officials, as well as other relevant businesses and organizations, the publisher conducted numerous site visits to the projects mentioned in this report.

The report is aimed at a wide range of readers, including developers, investors, funds and consultants, as well as construction companies, architects and building materials suppliers seeking to do business in the sector.

The review is updated semi-annually

Researched by the publisher's team through hundreds of site visits and interviews, the report contains 60 pages of information and is an essential resource for developers, contractors, consultants, lenders, materials suppliers and other companies.

Fully updated as of October 2020, it contains three main sections:

Project profiles. More than 80 detailed profiles of in-planning or under-construction projects, with information on developer, status, location, funding, pricing, sales take-up, contractors and consultants, completion dates, background and more

Market review. Analysis of the Yangon real estate sector, with key news across different segments, district-by-district mapping and profiling, legislation, analysis of the residential, commercial, retail and hospitality markets, supply forecasts, data and more

Company profiles. More than 70 profiles of developers and contractors involved in Yangon real estate, as well as local authorities and state bodies relevant to the sector

Market Highlights



Industry experts do not expect market recovery for at least two years, with all sectors severely impacted. Retail and hospitality have proven to be the most vulnerable to the crisis, with office and residential initially more resilient to the market shock

Approved Foreign Direct Investment is a positive indicator emerging from this challenging time, with approved investment in real estate significantly up over the last 12 months. The challenge will now be actualizing these investments.

The residential supply pipeline has been pushed out with numerous delays resulting from the outbreak. Prices have already fallen significantly and the publisher expects this trend to continue in the second half.

Office rental prices fell in H1 2020 to their lowest levels in five years. This decline has likely been accelerated due to the COVID-19 impact, as previous forecasts suggested prices would remain consistent in 2020 from 2019.

Previously the success story of Myanmar's real estate sector, the retail sector remains in wait-and-see mode regarding the ongoing social distancing restrictions that are currently hobbling the segment. The publisher expects the segment to bounce back quickly once the crisis passes, buoyed by the strong fundamentals of Myanmar's growing middle class.

The hospitality sector was already in a difficult period when COVID-19 hit. Though tourist arrivals and expenditure in 2019 had given the industry hope of success in 2020, the virus has eliminated this opportunity. Uncertainty will allow for opportunities for those providers who can adapt quickly to the new and changing landscape to capture the new form of traveler that will emerge out of the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered



Section A: COVID-19 Real Estate Sector Overview

Myanmar Economy

Construction Work

Government Support

Qualitative Findings

Section B: Residential Market Analysis

High-end Residential Stock

Historical Supply Trends

Recent Supply Trends

Residential Pricing

Government Appraised Values

Sales, Demand Drivers, and Future Supply

Condominium Bylaws

Demand Drivers

Future Supply Pipeline

Mass market housing projects

New Mass Market Developments

Serviced Apartment

Serviced Apartment Market Overview

Summary Residential Outlook

Section C: Office Market Analysis

Historical Market Overview

Pricing

Office Stock and Supply

Future Supply

Shifting Centres

Occupancy

Outlook

Summary Office Outlook

Serviced Office Market Analysis

Section D: Retail Market Analysis

COVID-19 Impact

Background and New Developments

High-end Retail Supply

Pricing and lease terms

Future Supply

Occupancy and Tenant Breakdown

New Brand Entrants

Section E: Hospitality Market Analysis

Background and General Trends

COVID-19 Impact

An Already Challenging Market

High-End Supply

Room Rates

Long-Term Stay

Demand Through Quarantine

Government Support

Hospitality Outlook

