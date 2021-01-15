Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics in Construction - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robots continue to become smarter, cheaper, faster, and more commonplace. In 2019 the global robotics market was worth $115B, and it is expected to surpass $275B by 2025, according to the publisher forecasts.
Over the next five years there will be a rapid growth in cloud-based robot services for armies of installed robots and for robots hired on an as-needed basis, especially by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), triggering new demand drivers. It is all happening amid rising angst about human jobs and even human identity, but the momentum is unlikely to be stalled, at least over the next five years, as boosts to sagging productivity in manufacturing and services across both the public and private sector are sought by organizations across the world.
This report provides a detailed analysis of robotics technology and its application in the construction industry
Scope of the report:
Key benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Trends
Timeline
Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5zdka
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: