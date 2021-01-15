Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics in Construction - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robots continue to become smarter, cheaper, faster, and more commonplace. In 2019 the global robotics market was worth $115B, and it is expected to surpass $275B by 2025, according to the publisher forecasts.



Over the next five years there will be a rapid growth in cloud-based robot services for armies of installed robots and for robots hired on an as-needed basis, especially by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), triggering new demand drivers. It is all happening amid rising angst about human jobs and even human identity, but the momentum is unlikely to be stalled, at least over the next five years, as boosts to sagging productivity in manufacturing and services across both the public and private sector are sought by organizations across the world.



This report provides a detailed analysis of robotics technology and its application in the construction industry



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Players

Trends

Value chain

Industrial caged robots

Cobots

Logistics robots

Consumer robots

Commercial drones

Autonomous vehicles

Specialist robotics software

Cloud robotics

Semiconductors

Mechanical components

Industry analysis

Traditional definition of a robot

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Impact of robotics on construction

Construction case studies

Key recommendations for construction companies

Key recommendations for robotics companies

Companies





