Glass fiber composites is the largest segment, based on fiber type in the automotive composites market in terms of value.

Carbon fiber composites are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume between 2020 and 2025 while glass fiber accounts for the largest share of the overall market.Owing to its superior attributes such as strength, durability, flexibility, stability, lightweight, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture glass fiber is choice of material for automotive composite manufacturer.



For instance, in automotive glass fiber is used if different applications such as underbody systems, front end modules, deck lids, bumper beams, engine cover instrument panels, and air ducts, among many other body parts in automotive.



Exterior is the largest application of automotive composites in terms of value and volume.



The composites of a car body that are placed on the outer surface of the monocoque are termed as the exterior parts of the car body.The exterior parts include major components such as bumper beam, fender, front end module, door panels, and hood, among others.



The use of composites in the automotive industry is an emerging trend as these composites help in achieving high-performance properties such as high stiffness, lightweight, and high strength to weight to ratio.The exterior parts manufactured with the use of composites impart rigidity thereby offers minimum risk against damage in the event of accident.



Composites also help reduce the weight of the exterior parts hence enabling weight reduction of the complete car body and make it more fuel efficient.The exterior parts are located on the outer surface of the car body and are more prone to wear and tear owing to exposure to harsh elements and extreme weathers.



The use of composites in the exterior parts such as fenders, hoods, bumper beam, deck lid, and others added to durability of cars ensuring long lifecycle and lowering maintenance cost.



Non-electric is the largest vehicle type of automotive composites in terms of both value and volume.



Number of OEMs including BMW (Germany), Audi (Germany), Renault (France), Porsche (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), Fiat Chrysler (U.K.), among others uses composites in their high-end non-electric vehicles. For instance, Porsche manufactured a CFRP assembly carrier for Porsche GT3 Cup II model while BMW and Fiat Chrysler uses carbon fiber composites and glass reinforced polypropylene (PP) composites in the lightweight dashboard carrier and entire chassis of their Alfa Romeo 4C model sports car and in the respectively. German car manufacturer has developed the Rodeo concept, an all-wheel-drive carbon fiber safari vehicle based on the classic Porsche 911 safari rally car. These initiatives taken by OEMs across the globe has been driving the use of automotive composites in non-electric vehicles.

Europe is the leading automotive composites market in terms of both value and volume.



The growth of the automotive composites market in Europe is driven by the presence of established car manufacturers, industrial expansion, and industry 4.0 technology introduced in automotive industry of the region. Europe’s automotive industry is one of the major industries operating in the region and is comparatively higher than any other region. The European Union is amongst the world’s biggest producers of motor vehicles and the sector represents the largest private investor in research & development with approximately investing Euro 57.4 billion annually. The turnover generated of European Union’s auto industry represents 7% of overall GDP. However, stringent regulations imposed by government of Europe such as the European Automotive Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the European Union Automotive Fuel Economy standard have set limits for carbon emission which has put pressure on automakers. For instance, the European Union Commission (EC) has enforced to increase the EU’s GHG reduction target for 2030- from 40% cut in CO2 emission to cut of 50 or 55%. Therefore, increasing fuel efficiency requirement along with lightweight nature of vehicle has enforced the use of automotive composites in the automotive applications driving the demand for product in the region.



