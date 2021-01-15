New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Intestinal Health Market by Additive, Livestock, Form, Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007779/?utm_source=GNW

Innovations and technological advancements in the animal feed industry coupled with the shift towards natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to increase in awareness pertaining to feed and food safety are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the market.



The market for prebiotics is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The market for prebiotics as an additive is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period as it helps in improving the intestinal microflora by providing colonies of beneficial bacteria in the gut along with the feed so they can continue to flourish thereby maintaining good digestive systems in livestock species.Important prebiotics of oligosaccharide groups such as fructo oligosaccharides, inulin type oligosaccharides, and galacto oligosaccharides have been used as health supplements in animal feed.



With the increased adoption of plant-based products, the demand for prebiotics as a feed additive has grown.



Aquaculture is the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing markets in the animal intestinal health market as the demand for seafood has been growing in the countries such as Thailand, China, India, and Japan and other South East Asian countries.There is a rapid growth in the production of carnivorous species such as salmon, shrimp, and catfish owing to the globalization of trade and favorable economics of large scale intensive farming.



The presence of large aquatic sources in the Asia Pacific region coupled with the commercialization of aquaculture has led to an increase in demand for feed additives which could aid in increasing production.



Dry form of animal intestinal health products is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The dry form of the animal intestinal health products is preferred among livestock breeders as this form is easily mixed with feed.Dry form of feed has longer shelf -life and is more cost-effectiveness when compared with liquid counterparts.



In developing countries, livestock breeders have lesser awareness in terms of the right quantities to mix as a proportion of feed due to which they prefer using the dry form of animal intestinal health products.



The plant-based segment in the animal intestinal health market accounted for largest share during the forecast period.

The plant-based sources of animal intestinal health products is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.There has been a change in the consumption patterns among consumers due to which there has been a shift towards plant-based products.



This has also increased the need for livestock breeders to shift towards plant-based additives which would aid in improving the performance, feed intake, intestinal health, and reproductive health of the livestock species.

Asia Pacific market for animal intestinal health is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

The market for animal intestinal health has been growing at the fastest rate owing to the increasing demand for meat and meat products.The demand majorly stems from countries such as India, China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea which are the major producers and among the major consumers of poultry, beef, and pork meat.



The increased production to meet the local and international demand for meat has improved the market for feed additives which would ensure better intestinal health and thereby lead to improved performance, productivity, and reproductive health among livestock species. This would drive the growth of the market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Manufacturers: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: CXOs – 35%, Directors – 45%, Others – 20%

• By Geography: Asia Pacific – 45%, Europe – 25%, North America – 10%, South America – 5%, and RoW – 15%



