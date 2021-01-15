New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source, Metal, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007780/?utm_source=GNW

Prices of precious metals are volatile in nature and any major economic or global event can result in extremely uncertain pricing.



Copper is the largest segment of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, by metal.



The copper segment accounted for the larger share of the precious metals e-waste recovery market in 2019.This large share is mainly attributed to use of copper in building construction, power generation and transmission, electronic product manufacturing, and the production of industrial machinery and transportation vehicles is expected to increase consumption of copper during the forecast period.



Copper wiring and plumbing are also integral to the appliances, heating and cooling systems, and telecommunications links used every day in homes and businesses resulting in an increased consumption during the forecast period.



Household appliances is the largest source of the precious metals e-waste recovery market.



Household appliances are the largest source segment in the precious metals e-waste recovery market.Household appliances are electric and electromechanical devices which assist in homemaking and home functions such as cooking, cleaning and food preservation.



Increasing population, urbanization and rising disposable income are projected to increase demand for electronic household appliances during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the precious metals e-waste recovery market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global precious metals e-waste recovery market during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia Pacific precious metals e-waste recovery market is mainly driven by stringent regulations pertaining to disposal of e-waste.



The precious metals e-waste recovery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest from 2020 to 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—35%, Tier 2—30%, and Tier 3—35%

• By Designation: C Level—25%, D Level—30%, and Others—45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific—45%, North America—30%, Europe—20%, Middle East—3%, Africa—1% & South America—1%,



Major companies in the precious metals e-waste recovery market include Johnson Matthey Plc (UK), Sims Limited (US), EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (Canada), Umicore NV (Belgium), Materion Corporation (US), Boliden AB (Sweden), DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), TES-AMM Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Metallix Refining Inc. (US), and Tanaka Precious Metals (Japan).



Research Coverage

This report defines, segments, and projects the precious metals e-waste recovery market based on source, metal, and region.It strategically profiles key market players and comprehensively analyzes the ranking of leading players in the market.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, collaboration, investments, new product launches, and mergers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the precious metals e-waste recovery market and its subsegments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007780/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001