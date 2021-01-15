Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The last mile delivery market in North America is poised to grow by $59.81 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report on last mile delivery market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US. This study identifies the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market in North America growth during the next few years.



The report on last mile delivery market in North America covers the following areas:

Last mile delivery market in North America sizing

Last mile delivery market in North America forecast

Last mile delivery market in North America industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market in North America vendors that include CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the last mile delivery market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CRST International Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

United States Postal Service

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

