The last mile delivery market in North America is poised to grow by $59.81 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report on last mile delivery market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US. This study identifies the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market in North America growth during the next few years.
The report on last mile delivery market in North America covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market in North America vendors that include CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the last mile delivery market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
