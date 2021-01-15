Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The last mile delivery market in North America is poised to grow by $59.81 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report on last mile delivery market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US. This study identifies the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market in North America growth during the next few years.

The report on last mile delivery market in North America covers the following areas:

  • Last mile delivery market in North America sizing
  • Last mile delivery market in North America forecast
  • Last mile delivery market in North America industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market in North America vendors that include CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the last mile delivery market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CRST International Inc.
  • Deutsche Bahn AG
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • DSV Panalpina A/S
  • FedEx Corp.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • United States Postal Service
  • Werner Enterprises Inc.
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhyqoq

