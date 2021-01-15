Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract
entered into with Oddo BHF SCA
Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) – January 15, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2020 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:
It is reminded that:
From July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 the following transactions have been carried out:
During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Total
|4,777
|368,875
|57,170,317.30
|5,696
|376,781
|58,952,460.70
|01/07/2020
|100
|5,000
|759,904.9
|37
|3,000
|460,041.4
|02/07/2020
|142
|8,000
|1,220,779.2
|48
|3,000
|460,800.0
|03/07/2020
|56
|3,500
|539,036.2
|11
|1,000
|154,574.0
|06/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|143
|7,000
|1,089,025.0
|07/07/2020
|159
|11,000
|1,714,262.8
|00
|00
|00.0
|08/07/2020
|08
|500
|77,502.5
|29
|2,000
|311,880.0
|09/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|143
|10,000
|1,585,565.8
|10/07/2020
|17
|2,000
|313,300.0
|144
|5,000
|788,950.0
|13/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|83
|6,000
|946,103.8
|14/07/2020
|57
|6,000
|919,650.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|15/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|108
|6,000
|926,856.9
|16/07/2020
|49
|4,000
|607,950.4
|66
|4,000
|612,100.0
|17/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|27
|2,000
|309,806.0
|20/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|51
|4,500
|712,150.0
|21/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|41
|2,000
|325,250.0
|22/07/2020
|61
|4,000
|638,300.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|23/07/2020
|123
|13,500
|2,105,650.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|24/07/2020
|74
|9,000
|1,344,191.3
|00
|00
|00.0
|27/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|53
|4,000
|595,445.0
|28/07/2020
|27
|2,000
|298,700.0
|57
|4,000
|601,359.5
|29/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|59
|4,000
|605,452.3
|30/07/2020
|42
|4,000
|609,166.3
|00
|00
|00.0
|31/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|27
|2,500
|385,175.0
|03/08/2020
|10
|1,000
|153,150.0
|29
|2,500
|389,175.0
|04/08/2020
|65
|5,000
|767,875.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|06/08/2020
|29
|2,500
|377,125.0
|12
|1,000
|152,950.0
|07/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|29
|2,500
|378,875.0
|10/08/2020
|80
|7,000
|1,051,275.0
|11
|1,000
|151,000.0
|11/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|49
|3,500
|530,625.0
|12/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|22
|2,500
|381,275.0
|13/08/2020
|34
|2,500
|381,900.0
|45
|3,641
|559,839.0
|14/08/2020
|107
|10,000
|1,513,625.0
|14
|2,000
|303,350.0
|17/08/2020
|01
|01
|150.4
|13
|1,110
|168,511.1
|18/08/2020
|13
|2,001
|302,751.9
|13
|1,501
|229,426.9
|19/08/2020
|03
|1,001
|151,851.5
|52
|6,001
|919,251.5
|20/08/2020
|40
|3,501
|526,876.2
|01
|01
|151.2
|21/08/2020
|01
|01
|151.3
|16
|2,001
|304,251.3
|24/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|37
|8,200
|1,274,475.8
|25/08/2020
|25
|2,000
|310,000.0
|43
|2,000
|312,531.2
|26/08/2020
|35
|2,500
|389,125.0
|68
|5,000
|785,000.0
|27/08/2020
|31
|2,000
|315,650.0
|15
|2,000
|318,950.0
|28/08/2020
|56
|6,000
|945,025.0
|72
|2,000
|316,514.8
|31/08/2020
|19
|2,000
|315,800.0
|109
|4,000
|635,588.1
|01/09/2020
|02
|2,000
|318,000.0
|45
|8,000
|1,281,800.0
|02/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|79
|4,000
|642,219.4
|03/09/2020
|136
|11,500
|1,826,800.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|04/09/2020
|97
|7,000
|1,074,250.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|07/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|79
|7,000
|1,081,500.0
|08/09/2020
|103
|8,000
|1,227,483.3
|48
|3,000
|461,950.0
|09/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|87
|5,000
|775,338.0
|10/09/2020
|17
|2,000
|310,950.0
|20
|2,000
|313,400.0
|11/09/2020
|77
|3,000
|469,921.9
|00
|00
|00.0
|14/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|13
|1,000
|156,950.0
|16/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|162
|9,000
|1,437,582.4
|17/09/2020
|87
|7,000
|1,106,150.0
|39
|3,000
|476,550.0
|18/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|147
|8,000
|1,281,500.0
|21/09/2020
|121
|9,000
|1,421,600.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|22/09/2020
|07
|1,000
|157,550.0
|71
|7,000
|1,120,500.0
|23/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|32
|2,000
|319,200.0
|24/09/2020
|137
|8,000
|1,250,300.0
|62
|6,000
|941,026.7
|25/09/2020
|78
|5,000
|780,435.0
|22
|2,000
|315,043.5
|28/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|50
|3,000
|480,107.2
|29/09/2020
|27
|2,000
|320,115.9
|111
|3,000
|483,500.0
|30/09/2020
|72
|4,000
|638,892.5
|00
|00
|00.0
|01/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|32
|3,100
|500,300.0
|02/10/2020
|116
|8,000
|1,271,800.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|05/10/2020
|67
|2,000
|316,409.0
|121
|6,000
|958,222.4
|06/10/2020
|110
|8,090
|1,281,333.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|07/10/2020
|57
|4,040
|623,630.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|08/10/2020
|25
|1,000
|155,990.6
|70
|4,160
|656,825.5
|09/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|115
|8,040
|1,285,148.1
|12/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|23
|2,192
|355,376.8
|13/10/2020
|108
|6,408
|1,025,461.6
|51
|2,000
|321,900.0
|14/10/2020
|35
|4,000
|641,900.0
|27
|2,000
|323,500.0
|15/10/2020
|84
|7,500
|1,180,475.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|16/10/2020
|06
|1,500
|237,750.0
|140
|7,500
|1,196,416.4
|19/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|72
|4,000
|644,036.7
|20/10/2020
|90
|6,000
|949,100.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|21/10/2020
|91
|5,000
|780,100.0
|81
|5,000
|785,517.4
|22/10/2020
|59
|11,000
|1,658,500.0
|85
|5,000
|760,700.0
|23/10/2020
|87
|8,000
|1,202,600.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|09/11/2020
|35
|2,000
|307,550.0
|91
|9,000
|1,411,335.4
|10/11/2020
|99
|8,000
|1,204,600.0
|30
|2,000
|302,137.9
|11/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|160
|15,000
|2,275,755.5
|12/11/2020
|81
|4,000
|612,700.0
|55
|2,000
|308,930.5
|13/11/2020
|33
|4,000
|608,400.0
|14
|1,000
|153,300.0
|16/11/2020
|25
|1,000
|151,750.0
|56
|4,000
|615,800.0
|17/11/2020
|79
|7,000
|1,061,900.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|18/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|96
|8,000
|1,228,250.0
|19/11/2020
|66
|4,000
|620,300.0
|40
|5,000
|779,700.0
|20/11/2020
|78
|4,000
|622,123.4
|101
|4,000
|628,740.2
|23/11/2020
|232
|15,000
|2,345,195.1
|00
|00
|00.0
|24/11/2020
|119
|8,000
|1,213,800.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|25/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|51
|6,000
|912,800.0
|26/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|57
|2,000
|307,000.0
|27/11/2020
|28
|1,000
|153,550.0
|45
|2,000
|309,550.0
|30/11/2020
|31
|2,000
|310,100.0
|09
|692
|108,298.0
|01/12/2020
|50
|7,000
|1,078,400.0
|71
|4,000
|623,650.0
|02/12/2020
|44
|4,000
|612,900.0
|51
|1,442
|222,686.5
|03/12/2020
|25
|2,200
|335,130.0
|29
|1,283
|197,389.6
|04/12/2020
|66
|6,500
|983,300.0
|203
|13,500
|2,058,763.7
|07/12/2020
|14
|1,000
|152,750.0
|113
|4,000
|615,200.0
|08/12/2020
|03
|1,000
|153,800.0
|103
|5,000
|773,450.0
|09/12/2020
|60
|4,551
|703,378.5
|109
|2,000
|310,600.0
|10/12/2020
|29
|2,500
|381,000.0
|37
|2,000
|306,325.0
|11/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|18
|1,000
|154,550.0
|14/12/2020
|17
|1,500
|231,975.0
|72
|1,500
|234,237.4
|15/12/2020
|21
|906
|141,064.2
|116
|8,700
|1,365,338.1
|16/12/2020
|03
|256
|40,192.0
|60
|4,000
|634,200.0
|17/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|25
|2,000
|320,100.0
|18/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|97
|6,000
|964,900.0
|21/12/2020
|82
|6,000
|953,658.7
|00
|00
|00.0
|22/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|68
|6,942
|1,119,164.3
|23/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|04
|2,000
|329,700.0
|24/12/2020
|58
|3,000
|492,600.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|28/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|46
|5,250
|870,125.0
|29/12/2020
|11
|2,339
|390,487.2
|00
|00
|00.0
|30/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|08
|1,025
|172,097.5
|31/12/2020
|28
|2,580
|429,490.5
|00
|00
|00.0
