Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract

entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) – January 15, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2020 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

62,088 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 19,212,711.09 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

€ 10,000,000 in cash.

Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.

From July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 the following transactions have been carried out:

4,777 purchases;

5,696 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

368,875 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 57,170,317 purchases;

376,781 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 58,952,460 sales.

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 4,777 368,875 57,170,317.30 5,696 376,781 58,952,460.70 01/07/2020 100 5,000 759,904.9 37 3,000 460,041.4 02/07/2020 142 8,000 1,220,779.2 48 3,000 460,800.0 03/07/2020 56 3,500 539,036.2 11 1,000 154,574.0 06/07/2020 00 00 00.0 143 7,000 1,089,025.0 07/07/2020 159 11,000 1,714,262.8 00 00 00.0 08/07/2020 08 500 77,502.5 29 2,000 311,880.0 09/07/2020 00 00 00.0 143 10,000 1,585,565.8 10/07/2020 17 2,000 313,300.0 144 5,000 788,950.0 13/07/2020 00 00 00.0 83 6,000 946,103.8 14/07/2020 57 6,000 919,650.0 00 00 00.0 15/07/2020 00 00 00.0 108 6,000 926,856.9 16/07/2020 49 4,000 607,950.4 66 4,000 612,100.0 17/07/2020 00 00 00.0 27 2,000 309,806.0 20/07/2020 00 00 00.0 51 4,500 712,150.0 21/07/2020 00 00 00.0 41 2,000 325,250.0 22/07/2020 61 4,000 638,300.0 00 00 00.0 23/07/2020 123 13,500 2,105,650.0 00 00 00.0 24/07/2020 74 9,000 1,344,191.3 00 00 00.0 27/07/2020 00 00 00.0 53 4,000 595,445.0 28/07/2020 27 2,000 298,700.0 57 4,000 601,359.5 29/07/2020 00 00 00.0 59 4,000 605,452.3 30/07/2020 42 4,000 609,166.3 00 00 00.0 31/07/2020 00 00 00.0 27 2,500 385,175.0 03/08/2020 10 1,000 153,150.0 29 2,500 389,175.0 04/08/2020 65 5,000 767,875.0 00 00 00.0 06/08/2020 29 2,500 377,125.0 12 1,000 152,950.0 07/08/2020 00 00 00.0 29 2,500 378,875.0 10/08/2020 80 7,000 1,051,275.0 11 1,000 151,000.0 11/08/2020 00 00 00.0 49 3,500 530,625.0 12/08/2020 00 00 00.0 22 2,500 381,275.0 13/08/2020 34 2,500 381,900.0 45 3,641 559,839.0 14/08/2020 107 10,000 1,513,625.0 14 2,000 303,350.0 17/08/2020 01 01 150.4 13 1,110 168,511.1 18/08/2020 13 2,001 302,751.9 13 1,501 229,426.9 19/08/2020 03 1,001 151,851.5 52 6,001 919,251.5 20/08/2020 40 3,501 526,876.2 01 01 151.2 21/08/2020 01 01 151.3 16 2,001 304,251.3 24/08/2020 00 00 00.0 37 8,200 1,274,475.8 25/08/2020 25 2,000 310,000.0 43 2,000 312,531.2 26/08/2020 35 2,500 389,125.0 68 5,000 785,000.0 27/08/2020 31 2,000 315,650.0 15 2,000 318,950.0 28/08/2020 56 6,000 945,025.0 72 2,000 316,514.8 31/08/2020 19 2,000 315,800.0 109 4,000 635,588.1 01/09/2020 02 2,000 318,000.0 45 8,000 1,281,800.0 02/09/2020 00 00 00.0 79 4,000 642,219.4 03/09/2020 136 11,500 1,826,800.0 00 00 00.0 04/09/2020 97 7,000 1,074,250.0 00 00 00.0 07/09/2020 00 00 00.0 79 7,000 1,081,500.0 08/09/2020 103 8,000 1,227,483.3 48 3,000 461,950.0 09/09/2020 00 00 00.0 87 5,000 775,338.0 10/09/2020 17 2,000 310,950.0 20 2,000 313,400.0 11/09/2020 77 3,000 469,921.9 00 00 00.0 14/09/2020 00 00 00.0 13 1,000 156,950.0 16/09/2020 00 00 00.0 162 9,000 1,437,582.4 17/09/2020 87 7,000 1,106,150.0 39 3,000 476,550.0 18/09/2020 00 00 00.0 147 8,000 1,281,500.0 21/09/2020 121 9,000 1,421,600.0 00 00 00.0 22/09/2020 07 1,000 157,550.0 71 7,000 1,120,500.0 23/09/2020 00 00 00.0 32 2,000 319,200.0 24/09/2020 137 8,000 1,250,300.0 62 6,000 941,026.7 25/09/2020 78 5,000 780,435.0 22 2,000 315,043.5 28/09/2020 00 00 00.0 50 3,000 480,107.2 29/09/2020 27 2,000 320,115.9 111 3,000 483,500.0 30/09/2020 72 4,000 638,892.5 00 00 00.0 01/10/2020 00 00 00.0 32 3,100 500,300.0 02/10/2020 116 8,000 1,271,800.0 00 00 00.0 05/10/2020 67 2,000 316,409.0 121 6,000 958,222.4 06/10/2020 110 8,090 1,281,333.0 00 00 00.0 07/10/2020 57 4,040 623,630.0 00 00 00.0 08/10/2020 25 1,000 155,990.6 70 4,160 656,825.5 09/10/2020 00 00 00.0 115 8,040 1,285,148.1 12/10/2020 00 00 00.0 23 2,192 355,376.8 13/10/2020 108 6,408 1,025,461.6 51 2,000 321,900.0 14/10/2020 35 4,000 641,900.0 27 2,000 323,500.0 15/10/2020 84 7,500 1,180,475.0 00 00 00.0 16/10/2020 06 1,500 237,750.0 140 7,500 1,196,416.4 19/10/2020 00 00 00.0 72 4,000 644,036.7 20/10/2020 90 6,000 949,100.0 00 00 00.0 21/10/2020 91 5,000 780,100.0 81 5,000 785,517.4 22/10/2020 59 11,000 1,658,500.0 85 5,000 760,700.0 23/10/2020 87 8,000 1,202,600.0 00 00 00.0 09/11/2020 35 2,000 307,550.0 91 9,000 1,411,335.4 10/11/2020 99 8,000 1,204,600.0 30 2,000 302,137.9 11/11/2020 00 00 00.0 160 15,000 2,275,755.5 12/11/2020 81 4,000 612,700.0 55 2,000 308,930.5 13/11/2020 33 4,000 608,400.0 14 1,000 153,300.0 16/11/2020 25 1,000 151,750.0 56 4,000 615,800.0 17/11/2020 79 7,000 1,061,900.0 00 00 00.0 18/11/2020 00 00 00.0 96 8,000 1,228,250.0 19/11/2020 66 4,000 620,300.0 40 5,000 779,700.0 20/11/2020 78 4,000 622,123.4 101 4,000 628,740.2 23/11/2020 232 15,000 2,345,195.1 00 00 00.0 24/11/2020 119 8,000 1,213,800.0 00 00 00.0 25/11/2020 00 00 00.0 51 6,000 912,800.0 26/11/2020 00 00 00.0 57 2,000 307,000.0 27/11/2020 28 1,000 153,550.0 45 2,000 309,550.0 30/11/2020 31 2,000 310,100.0 09 692 108,298.0 01/12/2020 50 7,000 1,078,400.0 71 4,000 623,650.0 02/12/2020 44 4,000 612,900.0 51 1,442 222,686.5 03/12/2020 25 2,200 335,130.0 29 1,283 197,389.6 04/12/2020 66 6,500 983,300.0 203 13,500 2,058,763.7 07/12/2020 14 1,000 152,750.0 113 4,000 615,200.0 08/12/2020 03 1,000 153,800.0 103 5,000 773,450.0 09/12/2020 60 4,551 703,378.5 109 2,000 310,600.0 10/12/2020 29 2,500 381,000.0 37 2,000 306,325.0 11/12/2020 00 00 00.0 18 1,000 154,550.0 14/12/2020 17 1,500 231,975.0 72 1,500 234,237.4 15/12/2020 21 906 141,064.2 116 8,700 1,365,338.1 16/12/2020 03 256 40,192.0 60 4,000 634,200.0 17/12/2020 00 00 00.0 25 2,000 320,100.0 18/12/2020 00 00 00.0 97 6,000 964,900.0 21/12/2020 82 6,000 953,658.7 00 00 00.0 22/12/2020 00 00 00.0 68 6,942 1,119,164.3 23/12/2020 00 00 00.0 04 2,000 329,700.0 24/12/2020 58 3,000 492,600.0 00 00 00.0 28/12/2020 00 00 00.0 46 5,250 870,125.0 29/12/2020 11 2,339 390,487.2 00 00 00.0 30/12/2020 00 00 00.0 08 1,025 172,097.5 31/12/2020 28 2,580 429,490.5 00 00 00.0

