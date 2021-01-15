Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European pharmaceutical CDMO market accounted for $37.17 billion in 2019 and will grow by 6.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.



This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire European pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.



For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Category, Service Type, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in the European pharmaceutical CDMO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:



Company Profiles of CMO:

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Company Profiles of CRO:

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Europe Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Category



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Application



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User



7 European Market 2019-2030 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management



