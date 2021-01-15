Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Primer Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Others), By Pack Size (Up to 1 liter, 1 liter, 4-liter, 10 liter and Above), By Price Category (Premium, Mid Range, Economy), By Type, By End Use, By Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Primer Market stood at USD 705 million in 2020 and is projected to grow a CAGR of 9.36% by 2025, on the back of strong growth in construction and residential projects.



The use of primer is increasing in domestic household to enhance the texture and strength of paints applied on the walls. Apart from walls, primers are also applied on metals, wooden surfaces also, which is another driving factor propelling the growth of the primer market through 2025.



With the infrastructure sector reforms being the top priority of the Indian government and keeping in mind its Smart City initiatives, the demand for primers in infrastructure sector is registering healthy growth in the country. Government projects such as development of new airports, renovations of railway stations, building new ports and infrastructure across the country is gaining momentum.



Furthermore, government initiatives to attract foreign investment through FDI channel is rising due to policy reforms. Moreover, during the pandemic, most of the international players are moving their production base from China and relocating their manufacturing units in South East Asian countries, which may result in setting up of new infrastructure projects across India as well. All the infrastructure projects and initiatives are expected to boost the demand for primers in India during the forecast period.



The Indian Primer Market is segmented based on resin type, by pack size, by price category, by type, by End-use and by region. Based on resin type, primer market of India can be segmented into acrylic, epoxy and others. Epoxy based primer is holding major share because of its durability, low price, availability and cost-effective, applied on surfaces before final painting.



Based on pack size, the primer market can be segmented into up to 1 Liter, 1 Liter, 4 Liter, 10 Liter and above. 10 liters and above SKU (stock keeping unit) hold major share because of cheaper price compared to other SKU packaging size, moreover, on an average 10-15 liter of primer is consumed during the painting of walls, therefore consumers prefer to buy large package size of primer compared to other available packing size available in market.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian Primer Market are Asian Paints Limited, Berger Paints India Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, AkzoNobel India Limited, Shalimar Paints Limited, Kamdhenu Limited, Acro Paints India Limited, Nova Paints and Chemicals, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited, and Indigo Paints Private Limited, among others.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Primer Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers



6. India Primer Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Others)

6.2.2. By Pack Size (Up to 1 liter, 1 liter, 4-liter, 10 liter and Above)

6.2.3. By Price Category (Premium, Mid Range, Economy)

6.2.4. By Type (Water Based, Solvent Based)

6.2.5. By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure)

6.2.6. By Region (North, East, West, South)

6.2.7. By Company

6.2.8. By Industry (Organised, Unorganised)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Exterior Primer Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Resin Type

7.2.2. By Pack Size

7.2.3. By Price Category

7.2.4. By End-use



8. India Interior Primer Market Outlook



9. North India Primer Market Outlook



10. East India Primer Market Outlook



11. South India Primer Market Outlook



12. West India Primer Market Outlook



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Asian Paints Limited

18.2. Berger Paints India Limited

18.3. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

18.4. AkzoNobel India Limited

18.5. Shalimar Paints Limited

18.6. Kamdhenu Limited

18.7. Acro Paints India Limited

18.8. Nova Paints and Chemicals

18.9. Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited

18.10. Indigo Paints Private Limited



19. Strategic Recommendations



