New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Vein Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957639/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.9% CAGR and reach US$552.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Palm Vein Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$463.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



BFSI Segment to Record 19.2% CAGR



In the global BFSI segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$369.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$305.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IdentyTech Solutions Ltd.

iDLink Systems Pte Ltd.

Imprivata, Inc.

M2SYS Technology

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt., Ltd.

Matrix Security Solutions







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957639/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Palm Vein Biometrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Palm Vein Biometrics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Education (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Palm Vein Biometrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Palm Vein Biometrics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Vein

Biometrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Demand for Palm Vein Biometrics in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Chinese Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Palm Vein Biometrics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Palm Vein Biometrics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Palm Vein Biometrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 22: European Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Palm Vein Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 24: French Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Palm Vein Biometrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Demand for Palm Vein Biometrics in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Italian Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Palm Vein Biometrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Palm Vein Biometrics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Palm Vein Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Palm Vein Biometrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 36: Rest of World Palm Vein Biometrics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001