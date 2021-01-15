New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Sugar Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957638/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Crystal segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $470.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Palm Sugar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$470.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Liquid Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Liquid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$79.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$270 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asana Foods

Betterbody Foods & Nutrition LLC

Navitas Organics

Organika Health Products Inc.

Phalada Agro Research Foundation

Royal Pepper Company

Sevenhills Wholefoods

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

Windmill Organics Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Palm Sugar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Palm Sugar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Palm Sugar Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Palm Sugar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Powder (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Powder (Form) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Powder (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Crystal (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Crystal (Form) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Crystal (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Liquid (Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Liquid (Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Liquid (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Palm Sugar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Palm Sugar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Palm Sugar Market in the United States by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Palm Sugar Historic Market Review by Form in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Palm Sugar Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Palm Sugar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Palm Sugar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Palm Sugar Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Palm Sugar Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Palm Sugar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Palm Sugar Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Palm Sugar Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Palm Sugar Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027



Table 29: Palm Sugar Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Palm Sugar Market in France by Form: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Palm Sugar Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Palm Sugar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Palm Sugar Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Palm Sugar Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Palm Sugar: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Palm Sugar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Palm Sugar Historic Market Review by Form in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Palm Sugar Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Palm Sugar Market in Russia by Form: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Palm Sugar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027



Table 50: Palm Sugar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Palm Sugar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Palm Sugar Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Palm Sugar Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Palm Sugar Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Palm Sugar Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Palm Sugar Historic Market Review by Form in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Palm Sugar Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Palm Sugar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 66: Palm Sugar Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Palm Sugar: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Palm Sugar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Palm Sugar Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Palm Sugar Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Palm Sugar Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Palm Sugar Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Palm Sugar Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027



Table 77: Palm Sugar Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Palm Sugar Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Palm Sugar Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Palm Sugar Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Palm Sugar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Palm Sugar Market in Rest of Latin America by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Palm Sugar Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Palm Sugar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Palm Sugar Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Palm Sugar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Palm Sugar Historic Market by Form in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Palm Sugar Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Palm Sugar: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Palm Sugar Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Palm Sugar Market Share Analysis by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027



Table 98: Palm Sugar Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Form:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Palm Sugar Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Palm Sugar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Palm Sugar Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Palm Sugar Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Palm Sugar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 105: Palm Sugar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Palm Sugar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Palm Sugar Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Palm Sugar Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Palm Sugar Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Palm Sugar Market in Africa by Form: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Palm Sugar Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

