The global air purifying spray market was valued at $28.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1%.



An air purifying spray is an air care aerosol product that reduces the growth of microorganism and airborne pathogens while also reducing the foul odor in the indoor premise of households, offices, airports, and more among others.



Triethylene glycol is used as an active ingredient in most of the air sanitizer and disinfectant sprays due to its disinfectant properties when aerosolized into the air. There are essential oil based air purifier sprays that are also used as an alternative to the chemical based (Triethylene glycol) air purifying product.



The air purifying spray market is subject to a substantial growth in the coming years. The growth of this market can be attributed to growing concerns of people towards hygiene and health mostly due to the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, the expanding retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channel makes it very convenient for the consumers to purchase air care products worldwide. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth.



However, lack of awareness and skepticism about this product act as the major restrain for the global air purifying spray market. On the contrary, growing need for hygienic work environment in offices and other public places is expect to open avenue for growth for the global air purifying spray market.



The global air purifying spray market is segmented based on type, end-use, sales channel and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Aromatic and Non-Aromatic. Based on the end-use, the market is classified into Institutional and Household. Based on sales channel, the market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, retail pharmacy, online and others.



The key players in the air purifying spray market have relied on product launch as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key player in the air purifying spray industry profiled in the report are North Woods, Pro Part International, Reckitt Benckiser, Remicure, Dabur, Pax Air, Puressentiel, 1001 Remedies, Arkopharma, and Remicure Lifescience Pvt. Ltd.



