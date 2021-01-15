New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Zhug Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957629/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial Users, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$30.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Home Users segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Packaged Zhug market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chili Food

Grecian Delight Foods

Steenbergs

WholeSpice

ZAHAVI Hakerem







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957629/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaged Zhug Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Packaged Zhug Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Packaged Zhug Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Packaged Zhug Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Commercial Users (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Commercial Users (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Commercial Users (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Home Users (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Home Users (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Home Users (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Packaged Zhug Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Packaged Zhug Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Packaged Zhug Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 12: Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Packaged Zhug Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Packaged Zhug Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaged

Zhug in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Packaged Zhug Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 18: Packaged Zhug Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Packaged Zhug in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Packaged Zhug Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Packaged Zhug Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Packaged Zhug Market Demand Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Packaged Zhug Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Packaged Zhug Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Packaged Zhug Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Packaged Zhug Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Packaged Zhug Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Packaged Zhug Historic Market Review in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Packaged Zhug Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Packaged Zhug Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Packaged Zhug Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Packaged Zhug in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Packaged Zhug Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Packaged Zhug in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Packaged Zhug Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Packaged Zhug Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Packaged Zhug Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Packaged Zhug Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Packaged Zhug Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Packaged Zhug Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 45: Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Packaged Zhug Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Packaged Zhug Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Packaged Zhug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Packaged Zhug Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Packaged Zhug Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Packaged Zhug Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Packaged Zhug Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Packaged Zhug Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Packaged Zhug Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Packaged Zhug Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Packaged Zhug Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Packaged Zhug Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Packaged Zhug Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Packaged Zhug Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Packaged Zhug in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaged Zhug Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Packaged Zhug Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Packaged Zhug Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 68: Packaged Zhug Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Packaged Zhug Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Packaged Zhug in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Packaged Zhug Market Review in Latin America in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Packaged Zhug Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Packaged Zhug Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Packaged Zhug Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Packaged Zhug Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Packaged Zhug Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Packaged Zhug Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Packaged Zhug Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Packaged Zhug Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Packaged Zhug Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 84: Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Packaged Zhug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Packaged Zhug Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Packaged Zhug Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Packaged Zhug Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaged

Zhug in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian Packaged Zhug Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 93: Packaged Zhug Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Packaged Zhug Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Packaged Zhug Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Packaged Zhug Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Packaged Zhug in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Packaged Zhug Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Packaged Zhug Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Packaged Zhug Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Packaged Zhug Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Packaged Zhug Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Packaged Zhug Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Packaged Zhug Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Packaged Zhug Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Packaged Zhug Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 108: Packaged Zhug Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001