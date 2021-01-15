Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Components (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions, Others), Type (Mobile hydraulics and Industrial hydraulics), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydraulics market size is expected to grow from USD 37.4 billion in 2020 to USD 42.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4%



The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing construction activities drive significant demand for hydraulic equipment, increasing demand for material handling equipment, rising demand for advanced agriculture equipment, a growing adaptation of hydraulic equipment by various industries ,. However, factors such as High high manufacturing and maintenance costs and Increased concerns regarding oil leaks are restraining market growth.

Mobile hydraulics to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing requirement of using hydraulic power at remote and difficult terrains leads to the installation of hydraulic cylinders in mobile equipment. Advancements in hydraulics technology have resulted in easy lifting and moving of heavy objects or equipment. The increased level of stability provided by mobile hydraulic systems during the lifting of heavy loads has made mobile hydraulics preferable for companies. The rise in the adoption of automated heavy construction and mining vehicles is fueling the growth of the mobile segment of the hydraulics market.

Construction Industry to hold a significantly large share of hydraulics market by 2025.

The rise in population in emerging countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the construction industry. The US is also expected to witness major growth in the construction industry. The application of hydraulic cylinders in construction equipment and mobile equipment is supporting market growth. Hydraulic cylinders in construction equipment are used in hitches, excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoes, wheel loaders, motor graders, dumper trucks, dozers, trenchers, road rollers, and other types of equipment used for heavy loading, high cycle rating, and accurate movement.

Market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, increasing automation activities in the industries are some of the reasons for the growth of the hydraulics products market in APAC. However, COVID-19, a global health emergency and an economic crisis, has impacted the hydraulics market growth in 2020 adversely. Moreover, Hydraulic equipment is a major component in both construction equipment and agricultural equipment. Since both equipments has high demand in APAC, the market for hydraulics is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the next few years.

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Eaton (Ireland), KYB Corporation (Japan), SMC Corporation (Japan), HYDAC (Germany), Wipro Enterpises (India).



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Construction Activities Drive Significant Demand for Hydraulic Equipment

Increasing Demand for Material Handling Equipment

Rising Demand for Advanced Agriculture Equipment

Growing Adaptation of Hydraulic Equipment by Various Industries

Restraints

Increased Concerns Regarding Oil Leaks

High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Smart Hydraulic Equipment

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Availability of Substitute Products

Case Study

Use Case 1: Eaton Corporation

Use Case 2: Parker-Hannifin Corp

Use Case 3: Bosch Rexroth

Technology Analysis

Impact of IoT in Hydraulic Ecosystem

IoT Empowers Control in Hydraulic Applications

IoT Offers Remote Control of Plant Systems

Integration of IoT with Fluid Power

IoT Sensors in Hydraulics

Increasing Digitization of Mobile Hydraulic Product Portfolio

Increasing Use of Different Sensor Technologies In Mobile Hydraulics

Position Sensors Have Become Vital in Mobile Hydraulic Solutions

Impact of 5G Technology in Hydraulic Ecosystem

Shift of Functionality in Software Architecture Used for Industry 4.0

Software & Services

Software to Help Automate Various Tasks Involved in Running and Monitoring Devices

Regulatory Landscape

Iso 4413:2010

Iso 4409:2007

Iso 4401:2005

Companies Mentioned

Actuant Corporation (Enerpac Tool Group)

Advanced Hydraulics, LLC

Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc.

Bailey International, LLC

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Danfoss

Eaton

GBB Industries

Holmatro

Hydac

Interpump Hydraulics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KYB Corporation

Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc.

Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group

Marrel

Other Key Players

Pacoma GmbH

Parkerhannifin Corp

SMC Corporation

Standex International

Texas Hydraulics

Valarm

Weber-Hydraulik

Wipro Enterprises

Yuasa Co., Ltd.

