The smart card IC market is poised to grow by $1.82 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on smart card IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for contactless smart cards and demand for electronic ID cards.



The smart card IC market analysis includes microprocessor architecture segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies compliance with regulatory requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the smart card IC market growth during the next few years.



The smart card IC market covers the following areas:

Smart card IC market sizing

Smart card IC market forecast

Smart card IC market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart card IC market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Tongxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the smart card IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



