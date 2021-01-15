Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Augmented Reality Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global automotive augmented reality market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global automotive augmented reality market to grow with a CAGR of 18.19% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on automotive augmented reality market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on automotive augmented reality market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive augmented reality market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive augmented reality market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing adoption of connected vehicles

2) Restraints

Concern over cybersecurity due to vehicle telematics and internet connectivity

3) Opportunities

The development of 5G technology

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Company Profiles



Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Panasonic Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corp

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Garmin Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Microvision Inc

others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive augmented reality market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive augmented reality market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive augmented reality market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Projection

2.3. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Augmented Reality Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sensor Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicles

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Augmented Reality Market



4. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

5.1. Radar

5.2. LiDAR

5.3. CCD/CMOS Image Sensors

5.4. Sensor Fusion



6. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles

6.1. Passenger Vehicles

6.2. Commercial Vehicles



7. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

7.1.2. North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles

7.1.3. North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

7.2.2. Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles

7.2.3. Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology

7.4.2. RoW Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles

7.4.3. RoW Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.2. Continental AG

8.2.3. Panasonic Corporation

8.2.4. Visteon Corporation

8.2.5. Denso Corp

8.2.6. Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.2.7. Garmin Ltd

8.2.8. Honeywell International Inc

8.2.9. Microvision Inc



