

REGULATED INFORMATION

INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Issy les Moulineaux, January 15, 2021

Under the liquidity contract managed by Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

162,333 shares

€ 12,107,523

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 14,809

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 16,156

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 1,666,718 shares for € 106,824,195

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 1,685,971 shares for € 108,464,443

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last interim report on June 30, 2020 on the liquidity account:

181,586 shares

€ 10,467,275 *

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7,273

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 8,337

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 907,505 shares for € 56,279,633

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 952,919 shares for € 59,657,934

In addition, for the implementation of the agreement, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on March 13, 2020:

227,000 shares

€ 7,088,975

* Please note that there was an error in the interim report as of June 30, 2020, namely :

The cash booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020 was € 10,467,275 (not € 15,367,275).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI.





Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

N° 1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.3 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 14th, 2021)





