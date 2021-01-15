Dallas, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Cancer Vaccines Market Size 2020, By Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines, Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines) Technology (Dendritic Cells, Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines) Indication (Cervical Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others) End User (Pediatric, Adult) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global cancer vaccines market is projected to reach USD 10,688.8 Million By 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1%. Upsurge in number of cancer patients, growing elderly populace and growing government relief in advancing cancer vaccines are some of the factors driving the growth of the global cancer vaccines market.

Adroit Market Research report on global Cancer vaccines market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global cancer vaccines market have been studied in detail.

The global cancer vaccines market is categorized based on type, technology, indication and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines. The preventive cancer vaccines dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into dendritic cells (DC) cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccines, and viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. The recombinant cancer vaccines dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

North America dominated the market for cancer vaccines in 2020, while Asia Pacific set to grow at a highest CAGR as it offers lucrative opportunities for foremost companies. Key players of the global cancer vaccines market include Advaxis Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Amgen Inc., Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., UbiVac, Sanpower Group Co. Ltd., Vaccinogen, Inc. among others.

