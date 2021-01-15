Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circuit Breaker Market by Insulation Type (Vacuum, Air, Gas, & Oil), Voltage (Medium, High), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End User (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Power Generation, Renewables, & Railways) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circuit breaker market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 7.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.



The key drivers for the circuit breaker market include growing investments in power generation, specifically from renewable energy sources; rising demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide; increasing capacity additions and enhancements for T&D networks; and accelerating investments in railways sectors.

The gas circuit breaker segment is expected to hold the largest share of the circuit breaker market, by insulation type, during the forecast period.

The gas circuit breakers segment is estimated to lead the circuit breaker market during the forecast period. The market for a gas circuit breaker is driven by high dielectric property and less space requirement. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the gas circuit breakers market, followed by Europe because of increasing investments in renewable energy resulting in the demand for the upgrades of the existing substations or the installation of new ones are expected to drive the market for SF6-based gas-insulated switchgear.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for circuit breaker.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for circuit breakers, followed by Europe, and North America. The growth of this region is driven by increasing T&D network expansion and industrialization projects in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) plans to invest USD 250 billion in electric power infrastructure upgrade, out of which USD 45 billion are planned to be invested in smart grids between 2018 and 2020. Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) of South Korea also plans to invest USD 7.18 billion for nationwide smart grid infrastructure, which is to be completed by 2030. All these investments are likely to create demand for circuit breakers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Circuit Breaker Market

4.2 Circuit Breaker Market, by Region

4.3 Circuit Breaker Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user & Country

4.4 Circuit Breaker Market, by Installation

4.5 Circuit Breaker Market, by Voltage

4.6 Circuit Breaker Market, by End-user



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Growing Investments in Power Generation, Specifically from Renewable Energy Sources

5.5.1.2 Rising Demand for Reliable and Secure Power Supply Worldwide

5.5.1.3 Increasing Capacity Additions and Enhancements for T&D Networks

5.5.1.4 Accelerating Investments in Railway Sector

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Stringent Environmental and Safety Regulations for Sf6 Circuit Breakers

5.5.2.2 Competition from Circuit Breaker Market's Unorganized Sector

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Growth in Investments in Smart Grid Technologies to Protect and Control Power Equipment

5.5.3.2 Replacement of Aging Grid Infrastructure and Need for Reliable T&D Networks

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Risk of Cybersecurity Attacks and Installation of Modernized Circuit Breakers

5.5.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Circuit Breakers

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Circuit Breaker Manufacturers

5.7 Average Selling Price

5.8 Market Map

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers

5.10.2 Component Manufacturers

5.10.3 Assemblers/Manufacturers

5.10.4 Distributors (Buyers)/ End-users and Post-Sales Services

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.11.1 Technology Trends for Various Circuit Breaker Technologies

5.12 Circuit Breaker: Codes and Regulations

5.13 Innovations & Patent Registration

5.14 Case Study Analysis

5.14.1 Circuit Breakers for Energy Market

5.14.1.1 ABB Introduced HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) Circuit Breakers to Transform Energy Market



6 Scenario Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.2 Realistic Scenario

6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Circuit Breaker Market, by Insulation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vacuum Circuit Breakers

7.2.1 Growing Focus on Circuit Breakers Being Environment-Friendly and Having Long Service Life is Likely to Their Increase Demand

7.3 Air Circuit Breakers

7.3.1 Surging Demand for Energy Storage is Likely to Drive Market

7.4 Gas Circuit Breakers

7.4.1 High Dielectric Property and Less Space Requirement for Installation to Increase Demand

7.5 Oil Circuit Breakers

7.5.1 High Dielectric Strength & Insulation are Likely to Boost Demand



8 Circuit Breaker Market, by Voltage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medium Voltage

8.2.1 Growing Power Distribution Infrastructures are Expected to Drive Market During Forecast Period

8.3 High Voltage

8.3.1 Investments in Electrical Transmission Network to Propel Demand for High-Voltage Circuit Breakers



9 Circuit Breaker Market, by Installation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Indoor Circuit Breakers

9.2.1 Growing Industrial & Commercial Sectors in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth

9.3 Outdoor Circuit Breakers

9.3.1 Increasing Installations of Solar and Wind Power Plants to Drive Market for this Segment



10 Circuit Breaker Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 T&D Utilities

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity and Replacement of Aging Infrastructure to Drive Market for this Segment

10.3 Power Generation

10.3.1 Growing Safety and Reliability of Power Plants to Propel Market Growth

10.4 Renewables

10.4.1 Rising Investments to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emission to Accelerate Market Growth

10.5 Railways

10.5.1 Increasing Investments in Railway Electrification Systems to Drive Market



11 Circuit Breaker Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5.1 Import and Export Data

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Players Strategies

12.2 Share Analysis of Top 5 Players

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Starting Blocks

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Product Launches

12.7.2 Contracts & Agreements

12.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 ABB

13.2 Siemens

13.3 Eaton

13.4 Schneider Electric

13.5 Mitsubishi Electric

13.6 Toshiba

13.7 Powell Industries

13.8 Cg Power and Industrial Solutions

13.9 Fuji Electric

13.10 Larsen & Toubro

13.11 Brush Group

13.12 Tavrida Electric

13.13 Secheron

13.14 Efacec Power Solutions

13.15 Hyundai Electric

13.16 TE Connectivity

13.17 Entec Electric & Electronic

13.18 Ls Electric

13.19 Schaltbau

13.2 Kirloskar Electric

13.20.1 Yueqing Aiso Electric

13.21 Sriwin Electric

13.22 Orecco

13.23 Ormazabal

13.24 Yueqing Liyond Electric

13.25 Safvolt Switchgears



14 Appendix

