Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Analysis by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, Others), End-user, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, valued at USD 414.32 Billion in the year 2019, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of artificial intelligence and rising demand of consumer electronics.



This report presents the analysis of the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Other major reasons behind the growth of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market globally are the increasing adoption of electric vehicle and increasing demand of "Industry 4.0", which will also drive the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market value in the near future.



Among the Service in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly and Others), Design & Engineering is popular service globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high demand of design & Engineering services in EMS industry will drive the market.



Among the End User of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive and others), Consumer Electronics is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Consumer Electronics sector is one of the largest application of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) due to the demand of EMS among the consumer electronics manufacturers across the globe which will keep driving the market in future.



The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising demand of consumer electronics in Asian countries and as a hub of electronics manufacturing industry in countries like China, Taiwan, India, Japan are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Report Highlights



The report analyses the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by Value

The report analyses the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, Others)

The report analyses the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market by End User (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive, Others)

The Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India)

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service and by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Benchmark Electronics, Jabil Inc, Foxconn, Celestica, Pegatron, Flex Ltd, Sanmina Corporation, Creation Technologies, Plexus Corp and Kinpo Electronics

The report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market

Key Target Audience

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market

4.3 Global Economic & others Outlook



5. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segmentation - By Service, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: by Service

5.1.1 Design & Engineering - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Manufacturing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Assembly - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: By End User

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Computers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: By Region



7. America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value



8. Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value



9. Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value



10. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market - by Service, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market - by End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market - by Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Benchmark Electronics

Celestica

Creation Technologies

Flex Ltd.

Foxconn

Jabil Inc.

Kinpo Electronics

Pegatron

Plexus Corp.

Sanmina Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjzo28



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900