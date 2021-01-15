Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetic Bearing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global magnetic bearing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global magnetic bearing market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on magnetic bearing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on magnetic bearing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global magnetic bearing market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global magnetic bearing market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing adoption of the magnetic bearings in various applications,

Less maintenance costs due to the absence of wear,

2) Restraints

The complexity of integrating the magnetic bearings into the machine

3) Opportunities

Advancement in magnetic bearing technology, including miniaturization

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the magnetic bearing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the magnetic bearing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global magnetic bearing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Magnetic Bearing Market Highlights

2.2. Magnetic Bearing Market Projection

2.3. Magnetic Bearing Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Magnetic Bearing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Magnetic Bearing Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Magnetic Bearing Market



4. Magnetic Bearing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Magnetic Bearing Market by Type

5.1. Active Magnetic Bearing (AMB),

5.2. Passive Magnetic Bearing (AMB)

5.3. Hybrid Magnetic Bearing (AMB)



6. Global Magnetic Bearing Market by Application

6.1. Compressors

6.2. Turbines

6.3. Pumps

6.4. Motors

6.5. Generators



7. Global Magnetic Bearing Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Magnetic Bearing Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Magnetic Bearing Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Magnetic Bearing Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Magnetic Bearing Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Magnetic Bearing Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Magnetic Bearing Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Bearing Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Bearing Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Bearing Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Magnetic Bearing Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Magnetic Bearing Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Magnetic Bearing Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Magnetic Bearing Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. AB SKF

8.2.2. Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG,

8.2.3. Dresser-rand

8.2.4. MECOS

8.2.5. Waukesha Bearings Ltd

8.2.6. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

8.2.7. Calnetix

8.2.8. Levitronix GmbH

8.2.9. Tianjin EMAGING Technology Co.,Ltd. Company

8.2.10. FG-AMB



