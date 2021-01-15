Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unidirectional Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Unidirectional Tapes market accounted for $138.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $370.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as initiatives by the governments of china and india and increasing demand for manufacturing lightweight vehicles are propelling market growth. However, high processing and manufacturing costs of carbon fiber and issues related to recyclability are hampering market growth.
UD tapes are composed of endless fibers that are orientated in one direction impregnated with a polymer resin matrix. The number of layers depends upon the rigidity and strength required for the component. UD tapes offer a significant reduction in weight and also help various industries (aerospace and automotive) to reduce carbon emissions.
Based on the end user, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the UD tapes are used in aircraft seat frames as they help decrease the weight of aircraft seats by 30% in comparison to traditional aluminum frame seats. They are also used in lightweight sandwich panels for ultra light aircraft. This increased aircraft demand includes the demand from the developing markets, such as APAC, South America, and Africa.
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the largest manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry, backed up by Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The USA is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator of UD tape, not only in North America but also in the world. The country is the largest market for UD tapes in the aerospace & defense industry.
Some of the key players profiled in the Unidirectional Tapes Market include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cristex, Eurocarbon, Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation, PRF Composite Materials, Royal Tencate, SABIC, SGL Group, Sigmatex, Solvay, TCR Composites, Teijin Limited, and Victrex.
Resins Covered:
Fibers Covered:
Types Covered:
Dimensions Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Resin
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermoset UD Tapes
5.2.1 Epoxy
5.3 Thermoplastic UD Tapes
5.3.1 Polyamide
5.3.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
6 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Fiber
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Fiber
6.3 Glass Fiber
6.4 Aramid Fiber
7 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coated Unidirectional Tapes
7.3 Conventional Unidirectional Tapes
7.4 Preplied Unidirectional Tapes
7.5 Supported Unidirectional Tapes
7.6 Two-step Unidirectional Tapes
8 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Dimension
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Below 50MM
8.3 50-150MM
8.4 150-300MM
8.5 300-800MM
8.6 Above 800MM
9 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sports & Leisure
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Aerospace & Defense
9.5 Consumer Goods
9.6 Oil & Gas
9.7 Aeronautic
9.8 Other End Users
9.8.1 Pipe & Tank
9.8.2 Building & Construction
9.8.3 Marine
9.8.4 Wind Energy
9.8.5 Industrial
9.8.6 Electrical
9.8.7 Medical
10 Global Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BASF SE
12.2 Celanese Corporation
12.3 Cristex
12.4 Eurocarbon
12.5 Evonik Industries
12.6 Hexcel Corporation
12.7 PRF Composite Materials
12.8 Royal Tencate
12.9 SABIC
12.10 SGL Group
12.11 Sigmatex
12.12 Solvay
12.13 TCR Composites
12.14 Teijin Limited
12.15 Victrex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngww0b
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: