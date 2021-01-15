New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTG Pen Drive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957611/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Micro USB Type B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the USB Type C segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $485.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The OTG Pen Drive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$485.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$607.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Lightning Connector Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR



In the global Lightning Connector segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$274.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$548.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$408.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Kingston Technology Co., Inc.

Sony Corporation

Strontium Technology Pte., Ltd.

Transcend Information, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation







Table 1: OTG Pen Drive Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: OTG Pen Drive Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Micro USB Type B (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Micro USB Type B (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: USB Type C (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: USB Type C (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Lightning Connector (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Lightning Connector (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US OTG Pen Drive Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States OTG Pen Drive Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: United States OTG Pen Drive Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian OTG Pen Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: OTG Pen Drive Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for OTG Pen Drive: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Japanese OTG Pen Drive Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese OTG Pen Drive Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Chinese OTG Pen Drive Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European OTG Pen Drive Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European OTG Pen Drive Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European OTG Pen Drive Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European OTG Pen Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 20: European OTG Pen Drive Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: OTG Pen Drive Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: French OTG Pen Drive Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: OTG Pen Drive Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: German OTG Pen Drive Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian OTG Pen Drive Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Italian OTG Pen Drive Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for OTG Pen Drive: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: United Kingdom OTG Pen Drive Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe OTG Pen Drive Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe OTG Pen Drive Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: OTG Pen Drive Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific OTG Pen Drive Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World OTG Pen Drive Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: OTG Pen Drive Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 47

