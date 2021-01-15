

Change of Home State Regulator

Guernsey, 15 January 2021 - Eurocastle Investment Limited has applied to change its home state regulator from the United Kingdom (“UK”) FCA to the Netherlands AFM as a result of the UK having left the European Union as at 31 December 2020.

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company's website ( www.eurocastleinv.com ).

