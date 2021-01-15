Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Markham at 3985 Hwy 7 #103. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Markham at 3985 Hwy 7 #103. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“We couldn’t be more eager to bring uBreakiFix to Markham,” Joe Becerra, uBreakiFix District Manager said. “People everywhere need affordable, quality technology repair, especially in a time where technology is keeping us connected to life. Society is using technology to stay connected to family, friends, school, work, entertainment and more. uBreakiFix is here to support with quality tech repair and top notch customer experience no matter what the technology need.

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by helping people,” Becerra continued. “Our goal is to provide quality technology support and excellent customer service, whether a customer needs their computer fixed for work or school, or needs help backing up photos of their grandchildren. We’re here to provide that support.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Markham and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/markham. uBreakiFix Markham is located at:

uBreakiFix

3985 Hwy 7 #103, Markham, ON L3R 2A2, Canada

+1 905-475-7144

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b38f97af-2850-4460-8e61-9d6f14893640