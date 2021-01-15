Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare IT Integration market is expected to reach $7.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019 to 2026. Healthcare IT integration can be defined as a type of medical devices category through which the physicians and doctors can continuously monitor and care for the infant children. Healthcare IT integration is a consortium of IT and healthcare sector and involves the application of latest IT solutions to monitor people's health, perform secured exchange of their electronic data and provide economical healthcare solutions.
The application of IT in other domains has presented positive outcomes and the same is expected in terms of healthcare. These devices are even used to feed the babies medicine, fluids or even draw blood, check the blood pressure, treat a number of diseases and continuously monitor the status and health of the baby.
Factors such as cost-benefits of HCIT integration vis-a-vis rising healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support and initiatives, growing need to integrate healthcare systems, and potential for reductions in medical error rate and improvements in care quality are driving the growth of the Healthcare IT Integration market. However, High cost of HCIT integration is restricting the market.
Amongst product, the medical device integration software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increased adoption of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations, growing regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms, the shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home care settings, and the need for integrated healthcare systems to improve healthcare quality and outcomes are propelling the growth of the medical device integration software market.
The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Summit Healthcare Services, Inc., Interfaceware, Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Intersystems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Redox, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Capsule Technologies, Inc., IBM, and Siemens Healthineers.
Products Covered:
Services Covered:
Applications Covered:
End-Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Media Integration Solutions
5.3 Medical Device Integration Software
5.4 Interface/Integration Engines
5.5 Medical Device Integration Setup
6 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Support & Maintenance
6.3 Training & Education
6.4 Consulting
6.5 Implementation & Integration
6.6 Operation Services
6.7 Installation Services
7 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare Center Integration
7.3 Medical Device Integration
8 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Clinics
8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers/ Radiology Centres
8.4 Hospitals
8.5 Laboratories
9 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.2 Epic Systems Corporation
11.3 GE Healthcare
11.4 Koninklijke Philips
11.5 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
11.6 Interfaceware, Inc.
11.7 Orion Health Group Limited
11.8 Intersystems Corporation
11.9 Medical Information Technology, Inc.
11.10 Redox, Inc.
11.11 Oracle Corporation
11.12 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.
11.13 Cerner Corporation
11.14 Capsule Technologies, Inc.
11.15 IBM
11.16 Siemens Healthineers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jc91lf
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: