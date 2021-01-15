New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Osteosynthesis Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957609/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the period 2020-2027. Internal Fixation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the External Fixation Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Osteosynthesis Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DePuy Synthes

Globus Medical, Inc.

GS Medical LLC

Life Spine, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Neosteo SA

Precision Spine, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957609/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Osteosynthesis Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Osteosynthesis Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Osteosynthesis Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Internal Fixation Devices (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Internal Fixation Devices (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Internal Fixation Devices (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: External Fixation Devices (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: External Fixation Devices (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: External Fixation Devices (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Osteosynthesis Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Osteosynthesis Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Osteosynthesis Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Osteosynthesis Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Osteosynthesis Devices Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Osteosynthesis Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Osteosynthesis Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Osteosynthesis Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Osteosynthesis Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Osteosynthesis Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Osteosynthesis Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Osteosynthesis Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Osteosynthesis Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Osteosynthesis Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Osteosynthesis Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 41: Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Osteosynthesis Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Osteosynthesis Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Osteosynthesis Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Osteosynthesis Devices Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World Osteosynthesis Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957609/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001