Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Stock Exchange Release15 January 2021 at 02:05 p.m. EET

Final result of SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH's voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj; SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH completes the tender offer

As previously announced, SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH (the "Offeror"), a German limited liability company indirectly wholly owned by SPX FLOW, Inc., ("SPX FLOW"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States, and Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG") have on 7 December 2020 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in UTG that are not owned by UTG or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has on 15 December 2020 published the tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document").

The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 15 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 12 January 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

The consideration offered for each Share in UTG validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 0.60 in cash (the "Offer Price").

As set out in the Tender Offer Document, the completion of the Tender Offer is subject to, among other things, the Offeror gaining control of more than 90% of the issued and outstanding Shares and votes in UTG (the "Minimum Acceptance Condition").

According to the final result of the Tender Offer, the Shares which have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) during the Offer Period represent 97.94% of all issued and outstanding Shares and votes in UTG. As the final result of the Tender Offer exceeds the Minimum Acceptance Condition and all other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror, the Offeror will complete the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The sale and purchase of the Shares with respect to all shareholders who have validly accepted the Tender Offer during the Offer Period will be executed on or about 18 January 2021 and the completion trades of such Shares will be settled and the Offer Price will be paid in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer on or about such date. The actual time of receipt of the payment will depend on the schedules of money transfer between financial institutions.

It is the Offeror's intention to acquire all the issued and outstanding Shares and votes in UTG and cause UTG to apply for delisting of its Shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. As the Offeror's holding in UTG will exceed 90% of the total number of Shares and votes in UTG after the settlement of the Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer, the Offeror intends to initiate statutory redemption proceedings for the remaining Shares in UTG under the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended).

As set out in the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror may acquire Shares in UTG also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise outside the Tender Offer.

Japrotek

In relation to UTG's minority ownership in Japrotek Oy Ab ("Japrotek"), UTG, together with certain other parties, has agreed on an arrangement which is conditional on the Offeror declaring that the Offer Conditions of the Tender Offer have been satisfied or waived and which will be completed in connection with the completion of the Tender Offer, comprising (a) the disposal by UTG of all shares in Japrotek owned by UTG, constituting in total approximately 19% of all issued and outstanding shares in Japrotek, and the receivables under certain capital loans granted by UTG to Japrotek, (b) the release by Uurec Holding Oy of a guarantee granted by UTG in favour of Uurec Holding Oy with respect to Japrotek's obligations under a lease agreement between Japrotek and Uurec Holding Oy, and (c) a guarantee granted to UTG by the purchaser of UTG's shares in Japrotek for any liabilities realised under two counter guarantees granted by UTG to Turku District Co-operative Bank.

Advisers

KPMG Oy Ab acts as financial adviser to the Offeror and SPX FLOW in connection with the Tender Offer. Evli Bank Plc acts as arranger in connection with the Tender Offer. Dittmar & Indrenius Attorneys Ltd. and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP act as legal advisers to the Offeror and SPX FLOW in connection with the Tender Offer.

Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to UTG in connection with the Tender Offer.

In Uusikaupunki January 15, 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Board of Directors

Further Information

Hannu Kottonen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 50 053 2235

Jouko Peräaho, CEO, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 50 074 0808

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value process solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of sanitary and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2019 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

About UTG Mixing Group

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. Its main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

