OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

15 January 2021

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company") have confirmed that the over allotment facility of up to £40 million may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 21 October 2020 (the “Offer”). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £120 million.

