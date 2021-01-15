Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IR Spectroscopy Market by Technology (Near-Infrared, Mid-Infrared, Far-Infrared), Product Type (Benchtop Spectroscope, Micro Spectroscope, Portable Spectroscope, Hyphenated Spectroscope), End-User Industry & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market Dynamics





The IR Spectroscopy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.3 Billion

Increasing demand of spectroscopy products in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry and food & beverages industry will drive the market.



IR spectroscopy market for far-infrared technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



FIR radiation (A = 3-100 um) is a part of the electromagnetic spectrum that can be used for different healthcare applications. Technological inventions have provided new methods for delivering FIR energy to the human body. Specialty saunas and lamps, delivering pure FIR radiation, have become safe, effective, and widely used sources to produce healing effects. Fibers saturated with FIR can be woven and are being used as garments.



The molecules that make up a substance are all exposed to complex molecular motion, and when that motion increases, the matter heats up. If electromagnetic waves that link to the frequency of molecular sensations are irradiated onto the resonance absorption of those electromagnetic waves, temperature and vibration increase.

FIR technology improves clinical cardiac function and symptoms and decreases cardiac size in heart failure patients. The technology is capable of new inventive treatments for heart failure. FIR is invisible and is present in sunrays. Recent researches show that light can arouse the body's metabolism rate. This technology can also be used for detoxification, reducing pain, boosting immunity, and healing wounds. Such applications in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry are driving the market for FIR technology.



IR spectroscopy market for benchtop spectroscopes accounted for the largest share in 2020



Benchtop spectrometers are systems that use nuclear magnetic resonance for the determination of the physical and chemical properties of atomic/molecular structures of samples. Nuclear magnetic resonance enables the determining of the entire structure of organic compounds with a single group of diagnostic tests. As soon as the basic structure of a sample is identified, its physical attributes and molecular conformation at the molecular level, including solubility, can also be determined. Many nuclei have a precise spin rate.



IR spectroscopy market for healthcare & pharmaceuticals end-user industry to hold the largest share during the forecast period



IR spectroscopy is used in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry to improve the lighting efficiency of endoscopic instruments, which are used for the removal of artery plaque, kidney stones, etc. The most significant and prevalent applications of IR spectroscopy in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry are imaging and illumination components of endoscopes. Flexible and rigid multifiber cables, composed of step-index fibers and graded-index imaging rods, are extensively used to visualize internal organs and tissues, which are accessible through natural openings. It is also used for remote spectrophotometry, pressure and position sensing, or scintillation counting applications.

IR spectroscopy is also used in a number of diagnostic and therapeutic applications. It may contribute to certain therapeutic methods such as photodynamic therapy by providing them with the optical data related to the tissue response. Reliable IR spectroscopy is significant in diagnostics applications. It is an important tool in pharmaceutical analysis.



IR spectroscopy is a non-destructive method that requires little or no sample groundwork. In addition, the formation of chemometrics, which retrieves information through data-driven methods, has amplified the tendency of IR spectroscopy to detect slight variation in intricate datasets. Recent breakthroughs in IR spectroscopy hold the potential for label-free, non-invasive optical detection and evaluation of certain molecules in human tissues and cells, including hemoglobin protein.



North America is expected to hold the largest market for IR spectroscopy during the forecast period



North America held a share of 34% of the overall IR spectroscopy market in 2019. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased investments in research and development activities being carried out in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry. IR spectroscopy products and solutions are used in these research and development activities.



The food & beverages industry also uses IR spectroscopy products and solutions for detecting the presence of foreign particles in food items and beverages. The people in North America are highly concerned about the quality of food items and beverages. This is the prime reason contributing to the growth of the IR spectroscopy market in North America for food & beverages.

Drivers

Increase in R&D Investments in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

Continuous Technological Advancements in IR Spectroscopy

Restraints

Technical Limitations of IR Spectroscopy

Availability of Used IR Spectroscopy Devices

Opportunities

Adoption of Nir Spectroscopy in Seed Quality Detection

Growing Product Development for Biological Research

Challenges

High Cost of IR Spectroscopy Products

COVID-19 Impacts



COVID-19-Related Drivers

Thermal Imaging Could be Used to Detect COVID-19

Companies Are Launching Software to Improve Temperature Screening for COVID-19

COVID-19-Related Challenges

Quality-Related Issues Due to High-Volume Production

Use Case

Use Case 1: Jeol Inc

Technological Trends in IR Spectroscopy

IR Spectroscopy as a Rapid Tool to Analyze Organic Composts

Vibrational Spectroscopic Techniques for Tea Quality and Safety Analyses

