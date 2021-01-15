Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine transport and logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global vaccine transport and logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global vaccine transport and logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on vaccine transport and logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on vaccine transport and logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vaccine transport and logistics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vaccine transport and logistics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vaccine transport and logistics market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the vaccine transport and logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vaccine transport and logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

The introduction of a number of newer and more expensive vaccines

Growing Government Initiatives for Vaccine Transport

2) Restraints

Complex procedure to maintain vaccine quality throughout the supply chain

3) Opportunities

Technological advances in supply chain management



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market Highlights

2.2. Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market Projection

2.3. Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-users

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market



4. Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Service

5.1. Transportation

5.2. Warehousing



6. Global Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by End-users

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Distributors

6.3. Clinical Research Organizations

6.4. Blood Banks

6.5. Others



7. Global Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Service

7.1.2. North America Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by End-users

7.1.3. North America Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Service

7.2.2. Europe Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by End-users

7.2.3. Europe Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Service

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by End-users

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Service

7.4.2. RoW Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by End-users

7.4.3. RoW Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vaccine Transport and Logistics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. American Airlines, Inc.

8.2.2. AmerisourceBergen Corporation

8.2.3. Cavalier Logistics

8.2.4. Continental Carbon Company

8.2.5. DB Schenker

8.2.6. DHL International GmbH

8.2.7. FedEx Corporation

8.2.8. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

8.2.9. Marken Ltd.



