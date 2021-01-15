Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for electronic chemicals and materials should grow from $55.5 billion in 2020 to $75.1 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the period of 2020-2025.
The report provides an overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, application, end-user industry and geography.
At present, the electronics industry is experiencing several revolutionary shifts with a series of technological innovations and advancements. To accommodate the fundamental alterations in the demand pattern of electronic components and products, chemical and material suppliers are constantly upgrading their product portfolio and strengthening their supply chain. The ultra-pure chemicals and materials are required for the manufacture and packaging of electronic components and devices. Moreover, specialty chemicals and materials are required to clean, etch, polish, dope and service semiconductors and other electronic components.
The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and the significant interventions of governments. Additionally, just like every other market, the pandemic has impacted the electronic chemical and material market in 2020. However, the semiconductor industry is one of those very few industries that has reported growth during the pandemic.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the electronic chemical and material market. The report concludes with an analysis of the electronic chemical and material vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global electronic chemicals and materials market.
The report includes:
- 42 data tables and 58 additional tables
- A brief overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials within the semiconductor manufacturing industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Emphasis on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the global market and the vendor landscape
- Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for electronic chemicals and materials, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, type of material, application and end use industry with major regions and countries involved
- Competitive landscape covering the major global players, their global rankings and product portfolios etc.
- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Honeywell International Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
- Status of the Semiconductor Industry
- Important Operations in Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Blank Wafer Production
- Semiconductor Fabrication Processes
- Assembly and Packaging
- Chemicals Used in the Processing Operation
- Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing
- Process Outline
- Historical Technology Developments in the Electronic Chemical Industry
- Purity Requirements of Electronic Chemicals
- Regulation of the Electronic Chemical and Material Industry
- United States
- European Union
- Asia
- Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals Used in the Electronics Industry
- Fluorinated Compounds
- Perfluorooctyl Sulfonates/Perfluoroalkyl Sulfonates
- Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers
- Lead
- Waste Electronic Equipment
- Market Drivers
- Growing Adoption of New Technologies Such as 5G and IoT
- Technological Advancements of Existing Electronic Devices
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Electronic Chemicals and Materials
- Overview
- Impact on the Industry
Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Wafers
- Silicon
- Silicon Carbide
- Gallium Nitride
- Gallium Arsenide
- Others
- PCB Laminates
- Polymers
- Polyacetylenes
- Polyaniline
- Polyethylene Dioxythiophene
- Polypyrrole
- Gases
- Specialty Gases
- Reactant Gases
- Bulk Gases
- Dopants Gases
- Miscellaneous Gases
- Photoresist Chemicals
- Negative Photoresists
- Positive Photoresists
- Wet Chemicals and Solvents
- Acetic Acid
- Hydrochloric Acid
- Hydrofluoric Acid
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Isopropyl Alcohol
- Methanol
- Methyl Chloroform
- Nitric Acid
- Perfluorocarbons
- Perfluorooctyl Sulfonates/Perfluoroalkyl Sulfonates
- Phosphoric Acid
- Sulfuric Acid
- Solvents
- CMP Slurries
- Others
- Metals
- Low-K Dielectric
- Miscellaneous Chemicals
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Displays
- Photovoltaics
- Others
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Communication Electronics
- Computer Electronics
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Medical Electronics
- Aerospace and Defense Electronics
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Patent Review
- Compositions
- Application Development
- Process Technology
- Strategic Analysis
- Acquisitions and Expansions
- Product Launches
- Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
Key Players
- Air Liquide
- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
- Albemarle Corp.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- CMC Materials Inc. (Formerly Cabot Microelectronics Corp.)
- Covestro AG (Formerly Bayer Materialscience)
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Dupont De Nemours Inc. (Formerly Dowdupont Inc.)
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huntsman International Llc
- JSR Corp. (Formerly Japan Synthetic Rubber Co. Ltd.)
- Linde Plc
- Merck KGAA
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. (Formerly Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.)
- Solvay SA
- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.
Other Players
- DIC Corp.
- Dongjin Semichem
- Dongwoo Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- FMC Industrial Chemicals
- Forge Europa Ltd.
- General Chemical Corp.
- IBM Corp.
- Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.
- Macdermid Inc.
- Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
- Nantero Inc.
- RD Chemical
- Sumco Corp.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
- Unidym
- Wacker Chemie AG
