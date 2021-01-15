Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Tuesday 19 January 2021.

The series ISLA CB 27 will be offered to investors.

The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 26 January 2021.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 19 January 2021.