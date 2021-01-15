Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing market is expected to reach $324.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.7% during 2019 to 2026. The automotive engineering is also known as automobile engineering, it's a combination of mechanical, electrical and material science. Automotive engineering services outsourcing concerned with design, development, production and safety testing of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, scooter, and others. The automotive engineering field is research-intensive and involves the direct employment of mathematical models and formulas. Outsourcing supports a variety of capabilities, such as designing the parts of a vehicle, working with a company's supply chain, and developing aftermarket support for engineering.
Factors such as growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, availability of low-cost skilled labour, gradually strict government regulations, growing collaboration activities between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering service providers (ESPs) are fuelling the market growth. However, high cost related to engineering services is likely to restraint the market.
By application, body & chassis segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the high preference for light-weight chassis that result in lesser fuel emission. In addition, manufacturers are emphasizing on adhering to the norms related to a low emission, which, in turn, is driving the growth of this segment. Further, the growing focus on safety feature in vehicles is driving the demand for body and chassis segment. Moreover, increasing emphasis on the safety of vehicle structure is expected to fuel the demand for chassis systems over the next seven years.
The key vendors mentioned are Alten GmbH, Bertrandt AG, P3 Automotive GmbH, EDAG Engineering GmbH, Gigatronik, IAV GmbH, Altair Engineering Inc., HORIBA Ltd, RLE International Group, Altran Technologies S.A., FEV Group, Infosys Ltd, Intertek Group plc, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
