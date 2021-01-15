Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Coconut water is observed to be a healthy drink that is accomplishing the expectations of modern consumers. It comprises less natural sugar and thus has a lower energy value as compared to other forms of juice. Coconut is rich in potassium, is considered an isotonic drink. This isotonic drink means it comprises naturally occurring electrolytes that are helpful in rehydration, particularly after sweating during exercise. It is considered to be more natural solution than artificially produced isotonic drinks.



As the packed coconut water relatively short shelf life, it becomes a big challenge so in order to deal with it several producers are offering frozen organic coconut water. This improves its shelf life, letting it to be transported to those regions wherever there is less availability of coconut water.



The packaging is considered to be an exclusively essential product differentiator for those companies which are competing in the global organic coconut water market. Nowadays coconut water is available in small & compact, easy-to-carry tetra packs and plastic bottles. Much evidence has observed about the skin and hair and other health benefits of coconut water are anticipated to serve as a prospect for companies in the market of organic coconut water. The product is also consumed in health centers and yoga institutes as well as in gyms.



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Liquid and Powder. Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Tetra Pack, Plastic Bottle and Other Packaging. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Coconut Water market. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, NewAge, Inc., All Markets, Inc., Pulse Beverages Corporation, Celebs Coconut Corporation, C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC (Novamex), Harmless Harvest, Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, and Vaivai SAS.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Packaging

Tetra Pack

Plastic Bottle

Other Packaging

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market, by Form

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market, by Packaging

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Coconut Water Market



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Form

4.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Powder Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Packaging

5.1 Asia Pacific Tetra Pack Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bottle Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Other Packaging Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Asia Pacific Online Coconut Water Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Offline Coconut Water Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Country

7.1 China Coconut Water Market

7.1.1 China Coconut Water Market by Form

7.1.2 China Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.1.3 China Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.2 India Coconut Water Market

7.2.1 India Coconut Water Market by Form

7.2.2 India Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.2.3 India Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.3 Japan Coconut Water Market

7.3.1 Japan Coconut Water Market by Form

7.3.2 Japan Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.3.3 Japan Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.4 South Korea Coconut Water Market

7.4.1 South Korea Coconut Water Market by Form

7.4.2 South Korea Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.4.3 South Korea Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.5 Singapore Coconut Water Market

7.5.1 Singapore Coconut Water Market by Form

7.5.2 Singapore Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.5.3 Singapore Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.6 Malaysia Coconut Water Market

7.6.1 Malaysia Coconut Water Market by Form

7.6.2 Malaysia Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.6.3 Malaysia Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market

7.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Form

7.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Packaging

7.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 PepsiCo, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2 The Coca Cola Company

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3 NewAge, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.1 Financial Analysis

8.3.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.3 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.3.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 All Markets, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 Pulse Beverages Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6 Celebs Coconut Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC (Novamex)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 Harmless Harvest, Inc

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Amy & Brian Naturals

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Vaivai SAS

8.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6oouf3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900