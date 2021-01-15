Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dental Turbine Market By Speed (High and Low), By End Use (Dental Office and Hospital), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Dental Turbine Market is expected to witness market growth of 24% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



A dental turbine is an example of a rotary instrument that is mainly driven by air compression. It is operated directly through the dental unit's called hose by a coupling. Among all the rotary equipment, the dental turbine has the highest speed but has the lowest torque. It is recommended for those operations that need more resistance to the treatment, for example, it is used to remove hard tissues from the tooth-like enamel or prosthesis material.



An air turbine is a highly valued dental abrasive device. It rotates at a high speed, and it has become an essential device for the treatment of dental problems. Subsequently to its development, many research studies have been done to measure and appraise rotation performance and also to measure and assess the noise. An air turbine handpiece mainly uses compressed air as the driving force. Whereas an electric handpiece turbine uses a motor as the driving force.



The dental turbines have become a dynamic part of clinical procedures for almost every dental operation. With the increasing scope of dental procedures, as well as the necessity and demand for more accurate and efficient devices in dentistry, advancements in dental turbine technologies will contribute a substantial part to the field of dentistry. The high-speed handpiece turbines are adaptable instruments that are used by clinicians of all fields of dentistry. It is vital for clinicians to understand the working principle and use of different types of high-speed handpieces turbines available in the. The centers for disease control and prevention have also issued guidelines time in order to make them aware of the sterilization of high-speed dental turbines.



Based on Speed, the market is segmented into High and Low. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Dental Office and Hospital. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation, A-dec, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Cefla S.C., Dentamerica, Inc., Dentflex, DentalEZ, Inc. JEP Management, Inc.), The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. and The Turbine Source (Sed, Inc.).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Speed

High

Low

By End Use

Dental Office

Hospital

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Dental Turbine Market, by Speed

1.4.2 Europe Dental Turbine Market, by End Use

1.4.3 Europe Dental Turbine Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Europe Dental Turbine Market by Speed

3.1 Europe High Market by Country

3.2 Europe Low Market by Country



Chapter 4. Europe Dental Turbine Market by End Use

4.1 Europe Dental Office Market by Country

4.2 Europe Hospital Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Dental Turbine Market by Country

5.1 Germany Dental Turbine Market

5.1.1 Germany Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.1.2 Germany Dental Turbine Market by End Use

5.2 UK Dental Turbine Market

5.2.1 UK Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.2.2 UK Dental Turbine Market by End Use

5.3 France Dental Turbine Market

5.3.1 France Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.3.2 France Dental Turbine Market by End Use

5.4 Russia Dental Turbine Market

5.4.1 Russia Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.4.2 Russia Dental Turbine Market by End Use

5.5 Spain Dental Turbine Market

5.5.1 Spain Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.5.2 Spain Dental Turbine Market by End Use

5.6 Italy Dental Turbine Market

5.6.1 Italy Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.6.2 Italy Dental Turbine Market by End Use

5.7 Rest of Europe Dental Turbine Market

5.7.1 Rest of Europe Dental Turbine Market by Speed

5.7.2 Rest of Europe Dental Turbine Market by End Use



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Danaher Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.2 A-dec, Inc.

6.2.1 Company overview

6.3 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.4 Cefla S.C.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.5 Dentamerica, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 Dentflex

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 DentalEZ, Inc. (JEP Management, Inc.)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8 The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. The Turbine Source (Sed, Inc.)

6.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtzfr5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900