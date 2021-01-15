|To
15 January 2021
Company Announcement number 6/2021
Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers
Based on the refinancing of FlexLån® as well as the fixing of interest rates on RD Cibor6® and Flexkort® Realkredit Danmark has determined the interest rate and refinancing triggers of 9 mortgage covered bonds maturing 1 January 2022 and 1 July 2021, respectively.
Interest rate and refinancing triggers are also available on www.rd.dk/investor.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
