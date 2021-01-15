To
15 January 2021



Company Announcement number 6/2021

Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers

Based on the refinancing of FlexLån® as well as the fixing of interest rates on RD Cibor6® and Flexkort® Realkredit Danmark has determined the interest rate and refinancing triggers of 9 mortgage covered bonds maturing 1 January 2022 and 1 July 2021, respectively.

Interest rate and refinancing triggers are also available on www.rd.dk/investor.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

