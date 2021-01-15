New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Network Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957591/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Optical Network Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adtran, Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

ZTE Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Optical Network Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



