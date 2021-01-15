New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Measurement Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957590/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Optical Measurement Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$976.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957590/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Optical Measurement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Autocollimator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of ¬Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Autocollimator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Autocollimator by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Measuring
Microscope by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Measuring Microscope by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Measuring Microscope by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Profile Projector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Profile Projector by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Profile Projector by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for ODS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for ODS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ODS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for CMM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for CMM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for CMM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for VMM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for VMM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for VMM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Optical Measurement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Optical Measurement Equipment
by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Optical Measurement Equipment
by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile
Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Optical Measurement Equipment
by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Optical Measurement Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Optical Measurement Equipment
by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Optical Measurement Equipment
by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile
Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector,
ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Optical Measurement Equipment
by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile
Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Offerings - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Offerings - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring
Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Equipment - Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope,
Profile Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile
Projector, ODS, CMM and VMM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Measurement
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Measurement Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957590/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: