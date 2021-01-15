LONG BEACH, NY, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service announced today that it intends to hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 15, 2021.
Ipsidy has filed its Preliminary Proxy Statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting and intends to issue the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement to shareholders in a few weeks, subject to any SEC comments. The notice, including the agenda and associated materials will also be posted on our website at https://www.ipsidy.com/sec-filing.
The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held virtually via livestream, where we intend to cover a number of structural corporate matters as described in the notice, including matters that will help us prepare for a potential uplisting to a national exchange in the coming months. Shareholders will be able to submit questions at the meeting via the livestream platform. Further details will be provided in the shareholder mailing.
The following highlights Company activities in recent months that demonstrate execution of our sales strategy and demand for our solutions:
“2020 was a challenging year for all of us, and I want to express our empathy and support for those who continue to suffer from the physical and financial effects of the pandemic,” said Phillip Kumnick, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “2020 was also a period of significant transition for Ipsidy. I am proud of how the team at Ipsidy worked together to position our company for success in 2021. Indeed, we believe the mandates and additional opportunities secured by Ipsidy will start to come to fruition in 2021, and we are very excited about the growing demand for our mobile biometric platform services and the future of our company.”
About Ipsidy
Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) (www.ipsidy.com), Ipsidy is Digital Identity. Our mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own, but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.
Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information contained in this announcement may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future service launches with customers, the outcome of pilots and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
