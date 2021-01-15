New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Encoders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957589/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Absolute Encoder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incremental Encoder segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $596.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Optical Encoders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$596.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$661.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BEI Sensors

Broadcom Ltd.

Dynapar Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Renishaw PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Optical Encoder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Optical Encoders Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Optical Encoders Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Optical Encoders Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Absolute Encoder (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Absolute Encoder (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Absolute Encoder (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Incremental Encoder (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Incremental Encoder (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Incremental Encoder (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Optical Encoder Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Optical Encoders Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Optical Encoders Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Optical Encoders Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Optical Encoders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Optical Encoders Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Optical Encoders Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Optical Encoders: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Optical Encoders Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Optical Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Optical Encoders Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Optical Encoders Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Optical Encoders Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Optical Encoder Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Optical Encoders Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Optical Encoders Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Optical Encoders Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Optical Encoders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Optical Encoders Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Optical Encoders Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Optical Encoders Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Optical Encoders Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Optical Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Optical Encoders Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Optical Encoders Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Optical Encoders Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Optical Encoders Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Optical Encoders Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Optical Encoders Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Optical Encoders: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Optical Encoders Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Optical Encoders Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Optical Encoders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Optical Encoders Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Optical Encoders Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Optical Encoders Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Optical Encoders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Optical Encoders Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Optical Encoders Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

