The report on the global airport e-gate market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global airport e-gate market to grow with a CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on airport e-gate market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on airport e-gate market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global airport e-gate market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global airport e-gate market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increase in the efficiency of the passenger profiling system

Rise in the terrorist threats in the aviation industry

2) Restraints

High cost of the e-gate system

3) Opportunities

Emergence of innovative and efficient technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global airport e-gate market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.



The Global Airport E-gate Market by Product

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Other

The Global Airport E-gate Market by Application

Airport Lounge

Airport Entrance/exit

Other

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the airport e-gate market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the airport e-gate market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global airport e-gate market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Airport E-gate Market Highlights

2.2. Airport E-gate Market Projection

2.3. Airport E-gate Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Airport E-gate Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Airport E-gate Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Airport E-gate Market



4. Airport E-gate Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Airport E-gate Market by Product

5.1. Semi-automatic

5.2. Fully Automatic

5.3. Other



6. Global Airport E-gate Market by Application

6.1. Airport Lounge

6.2. Airport Entrance/exit

6.3. Other



7. Global Airport E-gate Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Airport E-gate Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Airport E-gate Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Airport E-gate Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Airport E-gate Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Airport E-gate Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Airport E-gate Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Airport E-gate Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Airport E-gate Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Airport E-gate Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Airport E-gate Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Airport E-gate Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Airport E-gate Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Airport E-gate Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Gemalto NV

8.2.2. NEC Corporation

8.2.3. Safran SA

8.2.4. Ayonix, Inc.

8.2.5. DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

8.2.6. IHS Markit, Ltd.

8.2.7. SITA Inc

8.2.8. Atos SE

8.2.9. Vision-Box

8.2.10. Other Companies



