Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Monday 18 January at 15:00. Please note that the timing of the auction is a change from the bank’s funding plan which assumed a covered bond auction in week 2. Two non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 23 and LBANK CB 25 and one inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 26, will be offered for sale.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Expected settlement date is 25 January 2021.