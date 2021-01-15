Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crab Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the crab market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.02 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on crab market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness nutritional benefits of crabs and growing prominence of land-based aquaculture.

The crab market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the expansion of retail stores offering crabs as one of the prime reasons driving the crab market growth during the next few years

The report on crab market covers the following areas:

  • Crab market sizing
  • Crab market forecast
  • Crab market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crab market vendors that include Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, Pacific Cove, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Supreme Crab & Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, and The J.M. Clayton Co.. Also, the crab market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.
  • Bumble Bee Foods LLC
  • Maine Lobster Now LLC
  • Mazzetta Co. LLC
  • Pacific Cove
  • SEA DELIGHT LLC
  • Seaview Crab Co.
  • Supreme Crab & Seafood Inc.
  • Thai Union Group PCL
  • The J.M. Clayton Co.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1ya2k

