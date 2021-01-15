Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial 3D Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global industrial 3D printing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial 3D printing market to grow with a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on industrial 3D printing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on industrial 3D printing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial 3D printing market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial 3D printing market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial 3D printing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial 3D printing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial 3D printing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial 3D Printing Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial 3D Printing Market Projection

2.3. Industrial 3D Printing Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industrial 3D Printing Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offering

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application Industry

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial 3D Printing Market



4. Industrial 3D Printing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering

5.1. Printers

5.2. Materials

5.3. Software

5.4. Services



6. Global Industrial 3D Printing Market by Technology

6.1. Stereo Lithography

6.2. Fuse Deposition Modeling

6.3. Selective Laser Sintering

6.4. Direct Metal Laser Sintering

6.5. Polyjet Printing

6.6. Inkjet Printing

6.7. Electron Beam Melting

6.8. Others



7. Global Industrial 3D Printing Market by Application Industry

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Consumer Electronics

7.5. Power & Energy

7.6. Others



8. Global Industrial 3D Printing Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering

8.1.2. North America Industrial 3D Printing Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Industrial 3D Printing Market by Application Industry

8.1.4. North America Industrial 3D Printing Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering

8.2.2. Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market by Application Industry

8.2.4. Europe Industrial 3D Printing Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial 3D Printing Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial 3D Printing Market by Application Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial 3D Printing Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering

8.4.2. RoW Industrial 3D Printing Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Industrial 3D Printing Market by Application Industry

8.4.4. RoW Industrial 3D Printing Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial 3D Printing Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. SLM Solutions NA, Inc.

9.2.2. Stratasys Ltd

9.2.3. Autodesk Inc.

9.2.4. Materialise NV

9.2.5. Arcam AB

9.2.6. New Valence Robotics Corporation

9.2.7. 3D Systems, Inc.

9.2.8. Eos GmbH

9.2.9. Envisiontec, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm0lfq

