1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$217.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$117.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 223-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.
  • Alcon, a Novartis Company
  • Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  • KM Labs
  • Lensar, Inc.
  • Menlo Systems GmbH
  • TOPTICA Photonics AG
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
